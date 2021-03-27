Suicide Squad Creator Reacts to Trailer for New James Gunn Movie

James Gunn’s love for comic writer John Ostrander‘s run on Suicide Squad very clearly influenced the upcoming DC movie from the filmmaker, and it’s now officially a lovefest as Ostrander has sounded off on the trailer for The Suicide Squad movie. Writing on his Facebook page, Ostrander said: “This has dropped today and I couldn’t be more excited. I want to see this RIGHT NOW (which is the primary purpose of a trailer, to make you want to see it RIGHT NOW!) My first reaction was WOW de wow de wow wow wow! I want to see this on the biggest screen I can find.”

Responding to a post on his page about the level of detail found in the trailer (in particular the meeting room featuring King Shark, Peacemaker, Polka Dot Man, and others), Ostrander wrote: “James Gunn knows my run backwards and forwards and sweated the details.” Ostrander can also be seen in the trailer too as his cameo was revealed, he’s seen serving as the doctor putting the explosive implant in the skull of Michael Rooker’s Savant. It’s only fitting that the man who created the Suicide Squad as DC Comics readers know them is the one to outfit them with their trademark bombs.

John Ostrander is all of us reacting to the @SuicideSquadWB trailer 💙 #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/JoIbCkmTtj — DC (@DCComics) March 26, 2021

It’s also worth noting that Savant was created by Ostrander’s fellow Suicide Squad writer Gail Simone, who also posted her reaction to the trailer and how it paid tribute to her colleague. “Honestly, the nicest thing about the Suicide Squad trailer for me (and there are a LOT of nice things!) is seeing John Ostrander getting respect,” Simone wrote online. Great guy, genius writer, HUGE influence. John, you are the best!”

Though “The Suicide Squad” existed as a team name and comic before Ostrander began writing it, the concept of what comic book readers and film fans know as The Suicide Squad was not the same before his involvement. Originally created by Robert Kanigher and Ross Andru in The Brave and the Bold #25 back in 1959, the group was at first just a pretty standard military squad. It wasn’t until Ostrander took the title in 1987 that the group would become a who’s who of DC rogues and villains, all fighting on Task Force X.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.