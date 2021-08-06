The Suicide Squad Trailer Snuck in Cameo From Team Creator John Ostrander

✖

The day has finally arrived! It's been more than six months since the first footage of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was revealed at DC Fandome, and folks have been waiting ever since for a full trailer. Earlier today, fans finally got their wish when the first official trailer for the upcoming movie dropped online. Gunn also shared a bunch of new character posters ranging from Harley Quinn to King Shark, who we learned is being voiced by Sylvester Stallone. There's so much awesome stuff happening in the trailer that you may have missed a very special cameo: John Ostrander, co-creator of the Suicide Squad comics.

"It makes me SO happy to see the respect for John Ostrander in this movie. A great guy and a BRILLIANT writer," comic book writer, Gail Simone, tweeted earlier today. "Did you see him in the trailer? It only makes sense that the actual creator of #TheSuicideSquad is the one to put the bombs in their heads (and it helped that John Ostrander was actually a former actor.)," Gunn replied. You can check out the tweet below:

Did you see him in the trailer? It only makes sense that the actual creator of #TheSuicideSquad is the one to put the bombs in their heads (and it helped that John Ostrander was actually a former actor.) https://t.co/w8k8uvWkld pic.twitter.com/kdhxzM16Th — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

Previously, Gunn tweeted about Ostrander's run's influence on his film. "Without a doubt, John Ostrander's Suicide Squad is the biggest influence on the film (along with Aldrich's The Dirty Dozen). John's a good actor too, playing Dr. Fitzgibbon in the movie. We had a huge poster of this in our production office while shooting," Gunn shared.

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role (but the current guess is Starro).

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.