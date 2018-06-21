Kitty Pryde and Colossus are tying the knot this week in one of the biggest weddings in X-Men history. The two have been in a will they, won’t they dynamic ever since the young Kitty first met Colossus way back in 1980. She was starstruck by the young Russian man and he was just as enthralled with the smart, new member of the team. While their road to this moment has certainly been rocky, it appears that Marvel Comics is prepared to give them a moment of happiness, no matter how brief.

This monumental X-wedding provides a chance for reflection on the best mutant romances over the years. While everyone superhero franchise has a certain element of melodrama, few have even approached the soap opera elements found within the X-Men, with so many love triangles, clones, and other complications to keep things interesting. That’s why we’ve assembled a list of the 10 greatest couples in X-Men history. They may not have all worked out, but they are certainly the best romances with an X-gene in the mix.

10. Kitty Pryde and Colossus

This wedding is proof that sometimes you can make “fetch” happen. The original pairing of Kitty and Colossus showed the infatuation and foolishness of young love. In terms of personality and age, they were a poor pairing. However, over many, many years, comics creators kept pushing these two back together, even after they would find more suitable partners. At this point it feels like tempting fate to deny the newlyweds a spot in the top ten, so we’ll leave them with #10 for persistence alone.

9. Psylocke and Fantomex

Many fans prefer Psylocke and Angel as a couple: They were together longer and Warren Worthington is certainly a more stable partner. There is no denying the chemistry between Psylocke and Fantomex though. Even before Warren reverted to his Archangel form, there were sparks flying between these two. It’s the integral romance to Uncanny X-Force and one that breathed new life into both characters. While this romance might have been doomed, it was certainly worth all of the pain.

8. Emma Frost and Cyclops

This pairing is every bit as messy as Psylocke and Fantomex, but they lasted much longer. In retrospect it seems obvious that Cyclops and Emma Frost would be attracted to one another. While they gravitate to radically different moral tenets, they are alpha types who dedicate themselves to the causes and people they believe in. There was always real passion between these two no matter how many mistakes they made. Both eventually fell back into villainous roles, but the Marvel universe is still much better for having had them together.

7. Storm and Wolverine

As surprising as it may seem, this is one of the healthiest romances in all of superhero comics, not just among the X-Men. Both Storm and Wolverine are born leaders with incredibly important roles in their world. It makes relationships difficult, which is why they seem to have shared a passionate, but casual bond so well. They make no demands on the other and appreciate their counterpart without asking for any changes. It is not a typical romance and one that is not leading toward anything more serious, but it’s clear Wolverine and Storm both love and appreciate one another as well as any other heroes.

6. Dazzler and Longshot

Of the many couples to emerge from the Claremon era of X-Men, none could be as fun as this charismatic duo. They were the oddballs of their iteration of the team. Longshot wasn’t actually a mutant and Dazzler really dreamed of being a star. That disconnect helped them find joy with one another though, as two people who the camera love and enjoy living in the moment. It was a pure delight to watch them flirt and enjoy each day, even as the X-Men took on a grimmer tone. We certainly wouldn’t mind seeing a reunion between this pair now.

5. Rictor and Shatterstar

Ever since this pair first kissed in X-Factor #45 just under 10 years ago, they have been inseparable. That kiss broke down an important barrier as the first gay kiss in a mainstream Marvel comic book, but it’s the enduring relationship that gives it some real oomph. As C-list X-Men, neither of their positions has been secure, made clear by Rictor’s loss of his powers on M-Day. Yet they remain dedicated to one another, regularly teaming up and appearing in the background of events still obviously in love. This is one X-couple we believe might make it longer than the rest.

4. Boom Boom and Cannonball

Whether you’re looking at New Mutants or X-Force, these two X-Men were the cream of the crop when it came to the next generation of mutants. They also happened to be two great flavors that go even better together. Tabitha’s carefree attitude worked with Sam’s earnestness in a way that brought her back to Earth and encouraged him to live a little more. While their young love hasn’t fared well in recent years, it’s an arrangement far better than almost any other young superhero romances.

3. Mystique and Destiny

The Claremont years of X-Men were loaded with subtextual relationships, many of which never received any form of official acknowledgment. This is the exception to that rule and one we are very glad was made. While their arrangement was anything but typical, given the supervillain plotting and all, Mystique and Destiny brought out the best in one another. They were more effective in their roles and provided nothing but support as they enacted their schemes. It was a loving relationship in the strangest of times, which is the best sort of X-Men romance.

2. Jean Grey and Cyclops

It’s tough to beat one of the earliest romances in superhero comics. Scott and Jean have been dedicated to one another since Jack Kirby and Stan Lee first imagined them, in a relationship that would evolve from school day flirtations to an epic wedding day. There were plenty of bumps, and clones, along the way, but it’s clear that Scott and Jean always loved one another. Even with Scott dead and Jean just recently resurrected, it’s difficult not to imagine them getting back together in the near future.

1. Rogue and Gambit

There is no couple that better encompasses what the X-Men are about than Rogue and Gambit. They are unreliable, messy, but a whole lot of fun and, ultimately, dedicated to one another. As the recent Rogue & Gambit miniseries unpacked, they have been through as many iterations of their own relationship as the X-Men have been through team formations. No matter how wrong things may go sometimes though, they understand and love the dynamic that once was and could be again. It’s a charming courtship that is only more compelling for the rocky times. These two aren’t just the best X-couple, they’re the best metaphor for this weird and wild superhero franchise.