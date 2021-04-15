The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Hopes to Return as Dora Milaje in Wakanda Series

Last week’s episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, “The Whole World Is Watching,” featured many epic moments but one that especially delighted fans was the return of the Dora Milaje from Black Panther. The fierce warriors of Wakanda came to collect Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) after Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) broke him out of prison, and then ended up having it out with John Walker (Wyatt Russell). While we can probably expect to see the Dora Milaje again in the upcoming Black Panther 2, many Marvel fans would not mind getting an even closer look at Wakanda’s strongest fighters. In fact, Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, who plays a member of the Dora Milaje in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, recently spoke to The Direct about wanting to appear in Disney+ and Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther spin-off series, Black Panther: Kingdom of Wakanda.

“Look, let me tell you, if they do a Dora Milaje series, I would be so down to do it. I think it’d be amazing, it’d be awesome. Again, representation matters, but I mean, to expand on that, just seeing a series dedicated to strong, fierce women fighters, oh my God, like, watch out UFC! You know what I mean? It’s a whole new level. So I would totally be down; I think it’d be absolutely amazing. I think everyone – you don’t just have to be a woman – but everyone would be impacted by that. I think it would be good for entertainment, good for TV, just good all around,” Adams-Ginyard shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Coogler released a statement about Kingdom of Wakanda, saying, “It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn’s be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden, and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella.”

“We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms,” Coogler continued. “We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.”

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.