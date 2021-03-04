The Gray Man: Bridgerton Star Rege-Jean Page Joins Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in Russo Brothers Film

The Gray Man cast is growing and it’s making us more and more excited for the new Russo Brothers film! The directors known for helming Avengers: Endgame are adapting Mark Greaney’s The Gray Man, which is set to star Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. It was previously announced that Knives Out star, Ana de Armas, would be joining the film and she’s not the last exciting star to join the production. Regé-Jean Page, who is best known for playing Simon Basset on Bridgerton, has joined the cast alongside Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard.

According to Deadline, the production for the film is set to begin in Los Angeles in two weeks and the script by Joe Russo was recently “polished” by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. A previous report also revealed that The Gray Man will be Netflix’s biggest film budget to date.

“The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us,” Joe Russo previously said about the project. “The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling’s character gets burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film.”

Fans are excited to see Page added to the cast, especially now that Bridgerton has made him a household name. In fact, the actor is the latest in a long line of stars people want to see play James Bond. Page addressed the rumors recently during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

“I think the Internet thinks a lot of things,” Page teased, adding, “and that’s one of the more pleasant ones.” The actor continued, “I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. Like, if you’re a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the ‘B’ word.” The “B” he referred to is, of course, Bond. “I’m very, very glad to have the badge. I’m glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it’s a badge,” he shared.

