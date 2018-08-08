‘The Meg’ Cast Reveal Their Most Irrational Fears

Many kids grow up with irrational fears spawning from their lively imaginations, ranging from a monster under the bed to getting eaten by sharks. For the cast of The Meg, a fear of sharks did not exactly lend itself to their time on set.

This is why ComicBook.com wanted to ask the cast of the new Warner Bros. deep-sea thriller centered around a relentless, gigantic shark what their most irrational fear was growing up and might still be today. As it turns out, Jason Statham might be the only one who has sharks come to mind (as seen in the video above)!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Listen, I learned to surf when I came to California,” Statham said. “There’s lots of seaweed and you get a bit of that dangling around the feet. It’s amazing what you can put in your head. Usually, it’s a shark.”

Statham’s The Meg co-star, Li Bingbing, is quick to inform him and others that they need not fear the ocean’s most terrifying creature. “I saw the shark just swim under the water,” Li said. “It’s safe. They won’t go up and bother you. You won’t go up and bite you. No.”

As for the rest of the cast, there is plenty of irrational fears to go around. Ruby Rose, however, lives a more practical lifestyle when it comes to being careful. “I feel like it probably is relevant but my mom spent most of my childhood warning me about having a knife or a fork near the toaster,” she said. “Like anything metal near the toaster, and she also made a really big deal out of me blow-drying my hair anywhere near a sink.”

The Meg director Jon Turteltaub had a fear of his own which, unless you ask some conspiracy theorists, won’t ever come for him. “I had a Bigfoot problem growing up,” Turteltaub said. “I was really worried about Sasquatch and it turns out it didn’t effect me at all.”

As for The Office alum Rainn Wilson, who plays an eccentric billionaire in The Meg, it is tight space which get his claustophobia working in high gear. “I get scared in small places,” he said. “Hearing about the rescue of that soccer team, they had to go through these apertures with rushing water, that’s terrifying!”

He also had a really difficult time promoting The Meg: “Also, entertainment reporters!”

The Meg opens in theaters on Friday, Aug. 10.