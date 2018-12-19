‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Black Panther’ Star Danai Gurira Poses with Elephant

‘Tis the season for giving and that includes spreading awareness of important causes.

Danai Gurira, best known for playing Michonne on The Walking Dead and Okoye in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity, wants you to know about WildAid, an organization that “fights for wildlife by targeting consumer demand for illicit products including ivory, rhino horn and shark fin.”

Made a new friend. His name is Mark. Mark is an orphaned bull elephant who got a second chance thanks to Zimbabwe’s #conservation efforts. Together with @WildAid, we can protect these beautiful creatures for future generations to enjoy. #FeelsGoodToBeHome #PoachingStealsFromUsAll pic.twitter.com/6T4qblX0GP — Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) December 19, 2018

The #FeelsGoodToBeHome refers to the actress’ deep roots with Zimbabwe. Gurira was born in Iowa, but her family moved back to their home country of Zimbabwe when she was five, and she lived in Harare until she returned to the United States for college.

This isn’t Gurira’s first post supporting the cause. She also took to Twitter yesterday, asking people to spread the word that “poaching steals from us all.”

For as long as I can remember #poaching has threatened #elephants #rhinos existence. It’s deeply important to me that future generations get to enjoy the majestic creatures we’ve been entrusted to protect. RT to spread the word that #PoachingStealsFromUsAll @ZtaUpdates @WildAid pic.twitter.com/Jy49Vjg8zQ — Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) December 18, 2018

Gurira is not the only Marvel actor doing good this holiday season. Earlier today, Mark Ruffalo encouraged his followers and fellow actors to pay it forward.

In addition to catching Gurira acting every Sunday on The Walking Dead, she’s also rumored to have upcoming roles in both Godzilla vs. Kong and the untitled Star Trek sequel. While she’s not currently listed on IMDB as part of the Avengers: Endgame cast, many speculate she’ll be making an appearance since she was one of the few heroes who didn’t turn to dust at the end of Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

The Walking Dead will return to AMC on February 10th, 2019.