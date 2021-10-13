Top 10 Comic Books From Last Week Rising In Value Include Moon Knight, Eternals, Prophet & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

As we review this week’s list for OCTOBER 11, 2021 from COVRPRICE.COM, content news is still the key driver of comic book aftermarket trends. This includes a growing excitement around Marvel’s THE ETERNALS, VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE, confirmation on Disney+ AGATHA HARKNESS as portrayed by actress Kathryn Hahn and the recent casting news around Jake Gyllenhaal taking on the lead role in PROPHET, a character Rob Liefeld created back in 1992’s YOUNGBLOOD #2. Not to mention, a book that landed on this week’s list features speculation around the MCU introducing the most powerful Marvel mutant in the GUARDIAN OF THE GALAXY’S HOLIDAY SPECIAL… Santa? Despite this market movement on content-based books, we see a legendary comic creator gain heat for his variant cover for our favorite Merc With a Mouth as well as a NYCC Exclusive. Story-driven speculation was a key factor with a new adversary, Hunter’s Moon, for Marvel’s Moon Knight and DC Comic’s development of Aqualad, Jackson Hyde, into the possible new Aquaman. However you collect, these are the books that were trending last week:

#10 THE ETERNALS #1 | MARVEL | 1976 – We are less than a month away from the ETERNALS film, and the market is confidently buying up copies of this first appearance as excitement for the film builds. This week it landed on the COVRPRICE.COM Top 10 with a high sale of $2,199.99 for a CGC 9.8.

#9 BRIGHTEST DAY #4 | DC | 2010 – This issue features the first appearance of Jackson Hyde, aka Aqualad. This book is trending with a FMV of $18, with a high sale of $30, as Jackson gears up to take the mantle of Aquaman in the recently released AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING series.

#8 – MOON KNIGHT #1 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER – NYCC – NEGATIVE | MARVEL | 2021 – NYCC has ended. However, many of the exclusives that came from it are heating up in the aftermarket. JTC’s “negative” variants have been quite popular, and this one is no different. With a current FMV of $164 raw.

#7 – DEADPOOL: BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #3 STAN SAKAI (1:25) | MARVEL | 2021 – Legendary artist Stan Sakai lends his skill to this awesome incentive variant, which instantly became a difficult book to find in stores. Due to demand and low supply, it currently has a FMV of $76 raw.

#6 – MOON KNIGHT #3 | MARVEL | 2021 – As mentioned in previous weeks, this issue features the first appearance of Hunter’s Moon. It’s unknown where or how Marvel will take this character, but either way, they’ve set him up to play a close adversary role to Marc Spector. It makes the list again this week with a high sale of $190.50 for a CGC 9.8.

#5 VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1 | MARVEL | 1993 – VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE SPOILER WARNING: In the recently released film, Venom refers to himself as “Lethal Protector” throughout. This caused the direct edition of this first issue, from which the name originated, to land in COVRPRICE’s TOP 10 once again this week with a high sale of $260 for a CGC 9.8.

#4 FANTASTIC FOUR #94 | MARVEL COMICS | 1969 – One of the breakout stars of the recent “WandaVision” Disney Plus series was Agatha Harkness as portrayed by actress Kathryn Hahn. It was recently announced that a spin-off series, focussing on the Harkness character, is in development with “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer serving as writer and executive producer. Sales for Fantastic Four #94 (Agatha Harkness first appearance) have blown up with a high sale of $1,500 for a CGC 9.4.

#3 MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 | MARVEL | JAN 1, 1991 – In a recent tweet from James Gunn responding to a fan’s question of “Any shot we get the introduction of a new character in the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?”. He responded with, “In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we’ll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time.” This immediately sent folks speculating on who this could be… when most landed on the most powerful Mutant in the Marvel comic book universe… Santa. That’s right! In this Holiday Special issue, Cerebro discovers the most powerful Omega level mutant it’s ever registered… which turns out to be this Christmas Icon. This speculation helped it trend last week for a FMV of $24.

#2 PROPHET #1 | IMAGE | 1993 – It was recently announced that Jake Gyllenhaal is in final talks to star as John Prophet in the live-action adaptation of Rob Liefeld’s classic Prophet independent comic. This reignited sales for all Prophet’s key issues, like this first issue for his 1993 ongoing series and a high sale of $75 for a CGC 9.8.

#1 YOUNGBLOOD #2 PINK LOGO | IMAGE | 1992 – In May 2020, Marc Guggenheim was announced to pen the script for this film by Studio 8. That was the last time it landed in the #1 spot. This week’s news of Jake Gyllenhaal cast as Prophet had reignited the market once again for his first appearance in YOUNGBLOOD #2… but in a significantly larger way. Last week, it sold 170+ copies and had a high sale of $365 for a CGC 9.8.