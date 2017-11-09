Top 10 Thor Villains of All Time

Thor: Ragnarok is only one week away, and it’s set to introduce a bounty of new baddies into the Marvel Universe. Even after two movies, there’s no lack of foes to choose from in the world of Thor. Whether it’s the leading role of Hela or backup antagonists like Skurge and Fenrir, this is a film stacked with great villains. There has even been a glimpse of a specific fiery demon…

This all serves to point out that Thor has one of the absolute best sets of villains in superhero comics. Superheroes like Batman, The Flash, and Spider-Man get most of the hype for their rogues’ galleries, but Thor can go toe-to-toe with the lot of them. In order to prove that point, we’re serving up the ten best Thor villains of all time. It’s a list loaded with nefarious talent and one with so many great selections that even some who have made it into the movies were left out.

10. Galactus

Created By: Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Fantastic Four #48

You might think of Galactus as a Fantastic Four villain, but that’s only where he got his start. Galactus is a force in the Marvel universe, providing it with an immense sense of scale and grandeur. That’s what makes him such a perfect pairing with Thor. Whether it’s in the form of their first encounter, brilliantly illustrated by The King himself (Thor #160-162), or more recently in the far future of Jason Aaron’s current run (The Mighty Thor #1 – 6), Galactus elevates Thor himself into something larger than a superhero.

9. The Destroyer

Created By: Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Journey Into Mystery #118

The Destroyer has one of the simplest and most threatening designs in all of Marvel Comics. It’s massive, plated form looms large on any page, made even more imposing due to its utter lack of expression. This armor has often been an antagonist for Thor, but always as a weapon utilized by another foe. That’s why it can’t rank any higher. No matter how dangerous it may be, The Destroyer is ultimately a pawn.

8. Ulik

Created By: Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Thor #137

Ulik is the best of the “simple” Thor villains. He’s a brute, much like The Absorbing Man or The Wrecking Crew, but he also captures the ferocity of a real monster and the mythos of Asgard. For this reason he’s a classic, if straightforward, villain. While his plots are rarely detailed, his Uru “pounders” and strength make him a great opponent to throwdown with Thor on any occasion.

7. Skurge the Executioner

Created By: Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Journey Into Mystery #103

Skurge began life in a very similar form to Ulik, a simple-minded bruiser led astray by his love for Amora the Enchantress. This one-sided love affair sowed the seeds for a truly great arc though. As Thor and Marvel Comics continued, Skurge’s story became more complex and ultimately built to one of the highpoints in Walt Simonson’s run on Thor. Skurge’s final stand at Gjallerbru is the stuff of comics legends, and shows how far a supposedly simple character can come.

6. Amora the Enchantress

Created By: Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Journey Into Mystery #103

Amora entered the world of Marvel Comics more fully formed and already possessing conflicting motives. Her desire for power, her love of Thor, and her overall narcissism made for a potent combination that would lead nowhere good. These traits have led her to become a founding member of the Masters of Evil and to mastermind some of the strangest tricks ever played on the gods of Asgard. There’s only one foe of Thor’s who is more cunning or clever than Amora, and taking second place to a certain stepbrother is nothing to scoff at.

5. Mangog

Created By: Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Thor #154

Mangog perfectly encapsulates what makes the final few years of Jack Kirby’s run on Thor so thrilling. It is the combined hatred of an entire alien race transformed into a monstrous amalgamation of animalistic aspects. This unstoppable force is a perfect foil for epic battles. It reveals the scope on which Asgard and Thor function while also allowing for a very entertaining punchup. While Mangog may not appear often, there can be no doubt as to why he’s the centerpiece for the upcoming finale of Jason Aaron’s run.

4. Malekith the Accursed

Created By: Walt Simonson

First Appearance: Thor #344

While there are a number of tricksters on this list, none of them are nearly as cruel as Malekith. Walt Simonson introduced this dark elf as a sadist who would slaughter innocents with the brutality of Ulik and strategize even better than Amora. His incredible wits and lack of any moral compunction makes him one of Thor’s most frightening enemies. It’s no surprise that he is behind the current War of the Nine Realms, plunging every portion of Yggdrasil into bloody chaos for his own pleasure.

3. Hela

Created By: Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Journey Into Mystery #102

Hela is every bit as smart and cold-blooded as Malekith, but she shows none of his joy in her own work. There is a grandeur to her machinations that is simply chilling. As the Queen of Hel, even when she is not invading Asgard or claiming souls, her power is astonishing. It makes perfect sense that Hela would serve as the primary antagonist in the newest Thor movie as there’s very little that can stand in her way when she decides to end a life or an entire world.

2. Surtur

Created By: Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Journey Into Mystery #99

Hela and Mangog are two of the biggest bads in Thor’s world, but none encompass the pure scale of destruction possible better than the bringer of Ragnarok himself: Surtur. From the very first “DOOM” of Simonson’s run on Thor, Surtur has been defined as much as a concept as an actual character. His motive is singular and his means are clear as he works every second to bring about the end of the world in fire. Surtur has brought about Ragnarok more than once, and was the very first villain to slay Odin. In a rogues’ gallery filled with forces of destruction, none are more imposing than King of Muspelheim.

1. Loki

Created By: Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Journey Into Mystery #85

Was there any doubt who would top this list? No matter how powerful or destructive Thor’s other villains might be, none can match Loki’s ability to attack the very heart of the character. Loki is not only one of the most intelligent and devious gods in any of the nine realms, but he understands what makes Thor and all of his allies tick. That insight as a brother and former friend gives Loki an edge that he has used like a sword against the gods of Asgard.

It’s this same element that makes Loki appealing as an anti-hero. For all of his many sins, Loki holds a heart filled with conflict and capable of love, as well. The depth of his history and motives make him both a terrifying villain and an appealing character in his own right. Even 50 years after his introduction, there’s no better villain for Thor than his own brother Loki.