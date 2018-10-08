Former Toys R Us Employees Mad That Company Is Coming Back

Comicbook

Toys “R” Us is coming back and not everyone is happy about it.

Last week, the beleaguered toy company cancelled the bankruptcy auction at which they would have sold the brand’s name and intellectual property and announced that they will instead revive the chain using both the Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us names. They even posted to Twitter about the revival, hoping to get consumers excited about the retailer’s hopefully triumphant return.

While there had been rumors of a revival previous to the cancellation of the auction was a surprising move. The toy retailer closed the doors on all of their United States locations in late June following a liquidation process that was heartbreaking and disappointing not just for consumers, but for CEO David Brandon as well as he expressed in an official statement at the time.

“There are many people and organizations who have remained in our corner every step along the way,” Brandon said. “I want to thank our extraordinary team members who helped build Toys “R” Us into a global brand. I also want to express my appreciation for my colleagues on our board who have continued to provide support to sustain the brand and our operations throughout the restructuring process. I would also like to thank our vendors who we owe a great deal of gratitude to for their decades of support. This is a profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years.”

Also sad about the closures? Toys “R” Us employees, many of whom reportedly did not receive severance when the stores closed and now that it appears that the retailer will attempt to rise from the ash, those employees are very unhappy. When the brand posted to Twitter that they were coming back — or rather that Geoffrey the Giraffe was and ready to “set play free for children of all ages” — employees were quick to reply wanting to know if they would finally get their severance pay or their jobs back, with some even going so far as to point out how shady the whole thing seems, with some even suggesting that the whole store liquidations were a scheme.

Want to see how upset former Toys “R” Us employees are at the company’s revival? Read on for just a few of the reactions.

