Former Toys R Us Employees Mad That Company Is Coming Back

Toys “R” Us is coming back and not everyone is happy about it.

Last week, the beleaguered toy company cancelled the bankruptcy auction at which they would have sold the brand’s name and intellectual property and announced that they will instead revive the chain using both the Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us names. They even posted to Twitter about the revival, hoping to get consumers excited about the retailer’s hopefully triumphant return.

Guess who’s back? He’s been traveling across the globe for the past few months but now #GeoffreysBack and once again ready to set play free for children of all ages. Share some of your favorite memories and get ready to make a whole lot of new ones! //t.co/g4IMRXLsFP pic.twitter.com/VB2MjhnzKj — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) October 6, 2018

While there had been rumors of a revival previous to the cancellation of the auction was a surprising move. The toy retailer closed the doors on all of their United States locations in late June following a liquidation process that was heartbreaking and disappointing not just for consumers, but for CEO David Brandon as well as he expressed in an official statement at the time.

“There are many people and organizations who have remained in our corner every step along the way,” Brandon said. “I want to thank our extraordinary team members who helped build Toys “R” Us into a global brand. I also want to express my appreciation for my colleagues on our board who have continued to provide support to sustain the brand and our operations throughout the restructuring process. I would also like to thank our vendors who we owe a great deal of gratitude to for their decades of support. This is a profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years.”

Also sad about the closures? Toys “R” Us employees, many of whom reportedly did not receive severance when the stores closed and now that it appears that the retailer will attempt to rise from the ash, those employees are very unhappy. When the brand posted to Twitter that they were coming back — or rather that Geoffrey the Giraffe was and ready to “set play free for children of all ages” — employees were quick to reply wanting to know if they would finally get their severance pay or their jobs back, with some even going so far as to point out how shady the whole thing seems, with some even suggesting that the whole store liquidations were a scheme.

Want to see how upset former Toys “R” Us employees are at the company’s revival? Read on for just a few of the reactions.

Geoffrey’s gonna get sued.

Geoffrey i got 3 words for you.



Class

Action

Lawsuit — OLDTPBUSER 22 (@OLDTPBUSER) October 7, 2018

Evil creditors and vultures.

Here’s my favorite memory. When myself and 33,000 people lost their jobs and you evil creditors took over the company and took all the money and liquidated us and took my severance. #GeoffreysBack #Vultures #toysrus — old man giraffe (@GiraffeOld) October 8, 2018

That’s definitely a less-than-pleasant memory.

I remember that time @isaaclarian tried to buy the company to keep it alive and some of the employees still working. But then @BainCapital and Solus said no, only to plan on reopening it 3 months later without giving what the employees were promised. — Brian Rehman (@bri_reh) October 7, 2018

Pay the severance.

If you have money to re-open then you have money to pay the severance of all the employees you let go. — Big Zam (@emseefour) October 7, 2018

Golden parachutes.

My favorite memory was when you fired thousands of people with no severance in a deceptive ploy to give golden parachutes to investors and incompetent businessmen — ??ArcadeCastle?? (@TheArcadeCastle) October 7, 2018

A premeditated crime?

@ToysRUs trademarked Geoffrey’s Toy Box on June 20. That was 10 days before the final stores were closed. This was all a premeditated crime against the employees and vendors. — Brian Rehman (@bri_reh) October 7, 2018

Toys “R” Us can stay dead, thanks.

You liquidate your assets, you close stores, you layoff all your employees, you owe vendors millions of dollars…and then you turn around and say “never mind?” Until employees and vendors get their money, #ToysRUs can stay dead as far as I’m concerned. — RonMotta (@RonMotta) October 7, 2018

True colors.