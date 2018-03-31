Toys “R” Us Shuts Down Website

Fans can find plenty of liquidation deals at Toys “R” Us, but you won’t be able to find any online.

That’s because the toy giant has officially down Toysrus.com, the company’s website. You can still go to the site of course, but the functionality has been stripped away, as pulling up the website prompts the below message.

“Thanks for visiting. We have shut down the website for any purchases but our brick and mortar stores are open and holding going out of business sales. You can keep up-to-date with the sale at http://toysrusclosingsale.com and liquidation-going-out-of-business-FAQs. We encourage you to stop by your local store and take full advantage of the deep discounts and deals available. Thank you for your business and support over the years. Sincerely, Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us teams.”

You’ll still be able to buy things from local stores until their inventory runs out, so you can’t have things shipped to the store or anything like that.

Toys “R” Us CEO Dave Brandon is disappointed things came to this, something he explained in the official statement.

“I am very disappointed with the result, but we no longer have the financial support to continue the Company’s U.S. operations. We are therefore implementing an orderly process to shutter our U.S. operations and will pursue going concern sales or reorganizations of certain of our international businesses, while our other international businesses consider their options.”

“There are many people and organizations who have remained in our corner every step along the way,” Brandon continued. “I want to thank our extraordinary team members who helped build Toys”R”Us into a global brand. I also want to express my appreciation for my colleagues on our board who have continued to provide support to sustain the brand and our operations throughout the restructuring process. I would also like to thank our vendors who we owe a great deal of gratitude to for their decades of support. This is a profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years.”

