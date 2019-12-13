The Transformers Celebrate Christmas In New Holiday Videos (Exclusive)

The holidays are upon us, and while we go out and grab last-minute Christmas presents and set up the house for family and friends to visit, the Transformers are equally embracing the same holiday spirit. While the Autobots and Decepticons are bitter enemies every other day of the year, they are calling a temporary truce to celebrate Christmas, and fans get a front-row seat with Hasbro’s delightful new Transformers Holiday videos. The first is titled A Very Transformers Holiday Part 1, and we’ve got your exclusive first look.

The first video shows the Decepticons coming over to the Autobots’ house for Christmas, and they don’t come empty-handed. Starscream, Megatron, Soundwave, and more come to the door with gifts to go under the tree and food for the dinner, even if some of it ends up on the host’s faces. It’s the thought that counts right?

Once inside everyone sits around the table and tries to dig into the feast on the table, but not having articulated hands or silverware can be a bit of an obstacle to overcome. That leads to someone accidentally sending a pie into Optimus Prime’s face, and that begins a frenzied food fight.

“Think Autobots and Decepticons can come together for a peaceful holiday celebration? Think again. “A Very Transformers Holiday – Part 1: War for Cybertron Holiday Dinner” is only half of the story. Be sure to check out “Part 2: BotBots Mischief” to see how this celebration was MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE!”

The second video reveals that while the other Transformers were trying to get dinner underway, the BotBots were causing havoc pretty much everywhere else. From leaving toilet paper all over the tree to knocking down things from the selves and moving chairs and almost destroying the turkey. They even got pie on Prime’s face, and when the food fight broke out, they were all about it.

The good news is everyone ended up having a great time once the BotBots were discovered.

“Welcome to “A Very Transformers Holiday – Part 2: BotBots Mischief” where the truth behind “Part 1: War for Cybertron Holiday Dinner” comes out! Enjoy watching hilarious mayhem ensue as BotBots share the REAL story behind the Autobot and Decepticon celebration.”

What did you think of A Very Transformers Holiday? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Transformers!