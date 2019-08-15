Hasbro Reveals Transformers Unicron Toy Will Have Removable Head In New Video

Hasbro is attempting to make its grand Unicron figure a reality with its newest HasLab project, which is by far the largest and most intricate Transformers figure they’ve ever created. Fans will know Unicron from the original animated Transformers movie, and they’ve long wanted to have a large scale version for their collections. Hasbro is sweetening the pot even more though with their newest reveal, which will have fans of that original film besides themselves, especially if you love that final Unicron scene.

As you can see in our exclusive trailer above, Hasbro Senior Design Manager John Warden reveals that the impressive figure will actually come with a removable head, allowing fans to recreate that famous moment after Unicron’s defeat in the film. Not only that, but it will also come with a removable faceplate, allowing you to swap in a battle-damaged head to fully bring that scene to life.

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak with Warden all about Unicron, and it truly is an impressive figure.

“The robot mode is 27 inches tall,” Warden said. “The planet mode is 30 inches in diameter, and it requires a special stand to hold it up because it weighs 19 pounds, so you can imagine the engineering that goes into something that big. We’re trying stuff with this Transformers toy that we’ve never done on any Transformers toy before, and we have a team around the world including our awesome partners at Takara Tomy In fact, the guy who worked on this thing at Takara Tomy is one of the guys that worked on some of the original Transformers toys from the 1980s.”

You can check out our full exclusive trailer in the video above, and you can back the project right here! Hit the next slide for even more photos of the most impressive Transformers toy ever created!

