‘True Detective’ Season 3 Gets New Trailer

HBO released a new trailer for third season of True Detective on Friday, which shows a lot of little details, including Mahershala Ali in action.

The show will return on January 13, 2019; so True Detective fans can feel free to set the DVRs. You can check out the teaser below:

The new season will focus on Ali’s character, Wayne Hays, who is shown during both as a youngster as well as an adult — presumably recounting the story of the former. At one point he is asked about going forward and not looking into the past, so it seems whatever the case was has left an impression on him year later.

Few details have been previously revealed about the new season, but the trailer does shed some light on what viewers can expect. It appears that this season will (once again) make use of a time-jump device for the storytelling; it also appears that Hays will have experienced a tragedy or a personally terrible case that has haunted him for year — again a typical storytelling feature of True Detective.

True Detective featured an ensemble cast in Season 2, but largely featured Colin Farrel and Vince Vaughn. The second season did not earn the acclaim of the initial offering of the program but it did enough to make fans eagerly await a third serving.

The first airing centered around characters played by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson — neither of which will reprise their roles in Season 3, but will be on board as executive producers — and has been lauded as one of the best seasons of television ever.

Series creator Nic Pizzolatto will be writing all eight episodes of the third season as well as directing three of them.

Filming on the show wrapped wrapped in August, and Pizzolatto and Ali spoke about their time shooting in Fayetteville, Arkansas with the local PBS affiliate, AETN.

“Having lived for four years in Fayetteville, I always found this area extremely evocative and powerful,” Pizzolatto said. “I feel landscape is a character, definitely in what I do.

“It would have been a disservice to the story to not shoot it in the Ozarks, in Fayetteville or in Arkansas. Because it is such a character in the story. It would have been such a shame if we had shot it any other place.”

Ali added that he loved being in the area.

“I remember getting out of my car after being dropped off from the airport,” he said. “I went for a quick walk to go get some food, and this woman was walking her dog a few houses down from mine a good distance from me, and she yelled out ‘Welcome to Arkansas, we’re glad you’re here.’”