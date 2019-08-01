Universal Orlando Reveals New Theme Park Called Universal’s Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Resort is creating a brand new theme park for fans to explore, and they are calling it the “most immersive and innovative park” they’ve ever created. That’s high praise, especially when you consider the theme parks that Universal is already known for, but fans can expect another level when their newest one opens, and it will be called Universal’s Epic Universe. The new park is a way out of course, but Universal did provide some new concept art of the park, and it does look gorgeous.

The new park has various pools and waterways throughout, with a large mansion-Esque building towards the very back of it. Greenery is also prevalent throughout, giving everything an exotic vibe with one area that feels like a small village, another one lit up with purple lights towards the top left side, a tropical retreat in another wing, and we’re sure there’s more.

“Our new park represents the single-largest investment Comcast NBCUniversal has made in its theme park business and in Florida overall,” said Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation (via Attractions Magazine). “It reflects the tremendous excitement we have for the future of our theme park business and for our entire company’s future in Florida.”

As for what rides will be there, we’re not sure, but odds are this will be where the Nintendo attraction will be located, though it’s hard to pinpoint where in this concept art that area lies. There are several enclosed areas throughout the park though, so one of those could very well be a hub for Nintendo.

You can check out the concept art above, and the official description for Universal’s Epic Universe can be found below.

“Universal’s Epic Universe will offer an entirely new level of experience that will forever change theme park entertainment. Guests will venture beyond their wildest imagination, traveling into beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the ultimate destination.”

Are you excited for Universal’s Epic Universe? How will it be different from other parks? Let us know in the comments!