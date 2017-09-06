Valerian Trailer Is Coming In 5 Days, Sneak Peek Released

At the start of November, filmmaker Luc Besson let be known that the first trailer for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, his feature film adaptation of Jean-Claude Mezieres and Pierre Christin’s Valerian and Laureline comic book series, will be released this month. Today, with five days to go until the trailer is released, a new snippet of footage has been released.

It features Dane DeHaan (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) in their furistic outfits walking through an automatic sliding door. Yup, that’s it.

By the way, colorful and crazy footage from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets was screened last month at New York Comic Con, and if you’d like to read a description of what was shown, click here.

Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. Valerian has more in mind than a professional relationship with his partner- blatantly chasing after her with propositions of romance. But his extensive history with women, and her traditional values, drive Laureline to continuously rebuff him.

Under directive from their Commander (Clive Owen), Valerian and Laureline embark on a mission to the breathtaking intergalactic city of Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis comprised of thousands of different species from all four corners of the universe. Alpha’s seventeen million inhabitants have converged over time- uniting their talents, technology and resources for the betterment of all. Unfortunately, not everyone on Alpha shares in these same objectives; in fact, unseen forces are at work, placing our race in great danger.

Luc Besson (Lucy) produced, wrote, and directed Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets will be released in the summer of 2017.