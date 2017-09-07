Valiant Preview: X-O Manowar #2

After the cliffhanger ending to last month’s sold-out X-O Manowar #1 by Valiant Entertainment, it seems likely that when the second issue hits next week, there will be a fair number of fans lined up to get their hands on a copy. With Aric and his community adbducted by horrifying aliens and forced into service, it seems the strange and potentially fatal relic we saw last issue may hold the key to salvation–but at what cost to Aric himself?Valiant, obligingly, has sent along a preview of the cover and first four pages of the anticipated new comic, due in shops on June 6. Click through in good health.
X-O MANOWAR #2 – ON SALE JUNE 6th!
VALIANT Presents X-O MANOWAR #2: LETTERED PREVIEWValiant is proud to present a four-page preview of X-O Manowar #2, the next sensational issue of the summer’s hottest new series from New York Times bestselling author Robert Venditti (The Surrogates) and Eisner Award-winning artist Cary Nord (Conan)! Now’s the time to discover why this is the book that The Onion/A.V. Club calls “a stunning debut from Robert Venditti and Cary Nord that makes the title character accessible to a new audience… a great start for a hero”!Enslaved aboard an interstellar colony ship by the enigmatic alien menace known as The Vine, Aric of Dacia and his fellow captives have only one thing in mind – escape! But can a ragtag band of ill-equipped humans stand against the combined technological might of an extraterrestrial army bent on subjugation and conquest? Aric will have to use the full force of The Vine’s own X-O Manowar armor to even the score – if it doesn’t kill him first…Primitive man, meet all-powerful weapon. On June 6th, the Valiant Universe changes forever when Aric of Dacia takes his first step on the long road toward revenge, only in X-O Manowar #2 – on sale June 6th!
Written by ROBERT VENDITTI
Art by CARY NORD
Cover by JELENA KEVIC-DJURDJEVIC (APR121257)
Variant Cover by ARTURO LOZZI (APR121258)
$3.99/Rated T+/32 pgs.