Walt Disney World Announces New Play Pavilion for Epcot

Walt Disney World on Thursday announced multiple new “enhancements” for Epcot, including a new play pavilion, a reimagined main entrance and an Experience Center “showcasing the park’s future.”

“Epcot has always been, and always will be, an optimistic celebration of the real world that is brought to life through the magic of Disney,” said George A. Kalogridis, president, Walt Disney World Resort.

“The exciting plans we have on the horizon will honor Epcot’s rich legacy of creativity and innovation while continuing to exceed the expectations of our guests for decades to come.”

The new play pavilion will offer “first-of-their-kind experiences devoted to playful fun, investing guests into an innovative city bursting with interactive experiences and hands-on activities” populated by beloved Disney characters in “an energetic metropolis unlike anything ever seen before at Epcot.”

This as-yet-unnamed space will premiere in time for the resort’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

“This innovative, new pavilion is beyond anything we’ve ever created and is completely unique to Epcot,” said Zach Riddley, portfolio executive, Walt Disney Imagineering. “Built on the power of play, it introduces an immersive and interactive ‘city’ where you can explore, create and interact with some of your favorite Disney characters. This is an experience worthy of our bold vision for Epcot — and another signature element of our transformation.”

Epcot’s main entrance will also undergo a makeover paying homage to the original park entrance with updated takes on classic elements, bringing with it new pathways, sweeping green spaces and a newly reimagined fountain.

The Odyssey Events Pavilion will host a new Experience Center boasting engaging and interactive exhibits showcasing “the relentless innovation, energy and excitement driving the future of the park all throughout this unprecedented period of transformation.”

The Walt Disney World Resort previously announced 19 new offerings for 2019, including celebrations of Mickey Mouse, The Incredibles, and The Lion King.

Other new developments headed to Epcot include Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure — inspired by the hit Disneyland Paris attraction — a Beauty and the Beast sing-along, and Epcot Forever, a 2019 limited-time nighttime experience and an all-new nighttime spectacular to debut in 2020.

A Guardians of the Galaxy-themed roller coaster was previously announced for the resort, also due out as part of the 50th anniversary celebration. Guests will enjoy the one-of-a-kind attraction, to be among the world’s longest enclosed coasters, at Epcot’s Future World.

The resort debuted another massive single-themed expansion land, Toy Story Land, last August. Previously announced expansion Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge next opens at the Walt Disney World Resort this fall.

