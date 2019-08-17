Walt Disney World Offering Cheaper Tickets but There’s a Catch

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced a new lower-cost Mid-Day Magic Ticket aimed at late starters.

Unveiled on the Disney Parks Blog, the discounted ticket permits entry to the resort’s four main theme parks after 12 p.m., allowing guests access to the parks in time for lunch, parades, attractions and its many offerings of nighttime shows.

This new line of ticketing was “designed with your flexibility in mind, with timing that helps meet your needs,” reads Disney’s announcement.

The Mid-Day Magic Ticket currently does not offer one-day admission. Disney offers a two-day starting at $176 ($88 per day), a three-day starting at $252 ($84 a day) and a four-day starting at $316 ($79 a day).

Walt Disney World already offers a six-day Summer One World Ticket (starting at $444) allowing access to the resort’s four theme parks and two water parks, as well as both 1 Park Per Day Tickets and Park Hopper tickets allowing guests to visit multiple parks on the same day.

A Mid-Day Magic Ticket with the added Park Hopper option starts at $230.88 for a two-day ticket and a Mid-Day Magic Ticket with the added Park Hopper Plus option, which allows access to all four theme parks and both water parks, starts at $250.88 for a two-day ticket. 2-, 3- and 4-Day Mid-Day Magic Tickets are available for use on or before December 15, 2019.

This new ticketing option comes ahead of the Florida debut of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge August 29. Its counterpart, located within Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, opened over the summer.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run opens Aug. 29 ahead of the Dec. 5 opening of the land’s second attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which sees riders caught in a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

Other entertainment offerings available at opening include Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers and Droid Depot, both offering customizable experiences allowing guests to construct and purchase their own lightsabers and droids, alongside hotspots Oga’s Cantina and Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. Tickets are available for purchase on the Walt Disney World website.