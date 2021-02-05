WandaVision Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Teases More Time Jumps in Future Episodes

Last week’s episode of WandaVision was a trip for Marvel fans as it delivered eye opening context for the entire series, and the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe as well. Beginning with the return of Monica Rambeau after The Hulk snapped everyone back into existence, it offered us some context outside of Wanda’s sitcom bubble and showed what was happening in the “real world” all while we watched the first three episodes. Will the show play with time in that same way in a future episode? Sure seems like! Series head writer Jac Schaeffersaid as much to TV Line, revealing: “I can’t speak to the specific structural stuff, but we will continue to surprise with the linear and nonlinear storytelling.”

One thing we can infer from the trailers and TV spots for WandaVision is that the mystery is only going to deepen in the series. Footage from the “Halloween” episode of the series has been shown off before, featuring Wanda and Vision in costumes versions of their classic comic book looks, but also showing off Paul Bettany’s hero seemingly questioning his current reality. This in addition to the continuing trend of being influenced by sitcoms from throughout the decades give the series plenty of chances, as Schaeffer said, to play with some nonlinear storytelling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In another interview earlier this week, Schaeffer opened up about cut storylines and content from the series, telling the Deseret News: “There were definitely things that I liked. There wasn’t anything that I was like, ‘I’m gonna walk off this project because you won’t do this’ — like nothing was ever like that intense. There are certainly things that I wish we had tried, but I do think all of those things that fall into that category are things that fell by the wayside in an effort to strengthen a cohesive story. The series itself is such an enormous swing. So, whatever weirder (things) that I wanted to do — I think we sort of nailed it with being an odd duck”

WandaVision‘s first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Friday mornings at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.