WandaVision Creator Jac Schaeffer Speaks Out on Ideas They Had to Cut From the Series

WandaVision not only marks the first original series from Marvel Studios on Disney+ but also one of their wilder entries in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though it seems like in context the entire thing is playing out in a bubble somewhere in New Jersey, the fact that its sitcom inspiration is 100% canon but also viewable on TVs within the MCU shows how different it is from everything that came before. That said, there were still things that they thought of while creating the show that ended up not making the cut, but in the end the show itself is weird enough without some of those ideas.

"There were definitely things that I liked. There wasn’t anything that I was like, ‘I’m gonna walk off this project because you won’t do this’ — like nothing was ever like that intense," head writer Jac Schaeffertold the Deseret News about cut storylines and content. "There are certainly things that I wish we had tried, but I do think all of those things that fall into that category are things that fell by the wayside in an effort to strengthen a cohesive story. The series itself is such an enormous swing. So, whatever weirder (things) that I wanted to do — I think we sort of nailed it with being an odd duck"

In the same interview Schaeffer was asked another illuminating question that more people involved in the MCU should reveal, "What keeps you up at night about WandaVision?"

"You can come up with a cool concept — lots of people can come up with cool concepts," she said. "Sticking the landing is the thing that everything is judged on — how it ends up. I stand by where the show goes, and I’m very proud of my team and so impressed and in awe of all of the collaborators on this enormous show. And it’s my hope that the fanbase feels the same excitement and emotional response that we all had in making it.

If these first four episodes are any indicator, we'll bet you landed it.

WandaVision's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Friday mornings at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT.

