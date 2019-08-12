Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Return Date Revealed

As the calendar inches closer to fall and spooky season, many can only focus on one thing — the return of all things Pumpkin Spice. One popular chain is getting well ahead of the curve, introducing their signature Pumpkin-based offerings in a matter of weeks. That’s right, in a new report from Business Insider, Starbucks will have Pumpkin Spice Lattes available for purchase beginning August 27th.
Official word has yet to surface from Starbucks but if the reports prove accurate, it’d be the earliest the chain has ever put the fall classic on sale. Last year the chain officially listed the item on sale August 28th and in years prior, it was never sold prior to Labor Day weekend.
Earlier today, chief Starbucks competitor Dunkin’ announced its fall lineup launches August 21st. Dunkin’s new seasonal offerings for fall can be seen below.
- NEW Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte: Dunkin’ continues to take lattes to the next level with signature espresso drinks dressed up with exciting flavors and toppings. The new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, available hot or iced, features pumpkin and cinnamon flavors, topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar topping for a tasty new seasonal sip.
- Pumpkin Flavored Coffees: Dunkin’s Pumpkin Flavored Coffees are the classic choice to fuel up for fall. Dunkin’s pumpkin flavor swirl is available in its hot or iced coffee, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.
- NEW Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats: The taste of apple cider sweetens the season with Dunkin’s Apple Cider Donut, featuring an apple cider cake ring tossed in cinnamon sugar. Perfect for sharing with friends this fall, guests can also enjoy Apple Cider MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats.
Pumpkin Donut and Muffin: Back again for fall is Dunkin’s Pumpkin Donut, a glazed pumpkin cake donut that can also be enjoyed as bite-size MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats, as well as Dunkin’s Pumpkin Muffin, topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.
- Pumpkin K-Cup® Pods: Guests can take the taste of Pumpkin home with Dunkin’s Pumpkin K-Cup® Pods, available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants for a limited time. Pumpkin flavored K-Cup® Pods and packaged coffee will also be available in grocery and other retailers nationwide as well as online at https://shop.dunkindonuts.com.