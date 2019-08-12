Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Return Date Revealed

As the calendar inches closer to fall and spooky season, many can only focus on one thing — the return of all things Pumpkin Spice. One popular chain is getting well ahead of the curve, introducing their signature Pumpkin-based offerings in a matter of weeks. That’s right, in a new report from Business Insider, Starbucks will have Pumpkin Spice Lattes available for purchase beginning August 27th.

Official word has yet to surface from Starbucks but if the reports prove accurate, it’d be the earliest the chain has ever put the fall classic on sale. Last year the chain officially listed the item on sale August 28th and in years prior, it was never sold prior to Labor Day weekend.

Earlier today, chief Starbucks competitor Dunkin’ announced its fall lineup launches August 21st. Dunkin’s new seasonal offerings for fall can be seen below.