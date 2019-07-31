White Castle is Giving Away 1 Million Free Sliders and Here’s How to Get Yours

Fifteen years ago today, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle debuted in theaters, taking audiences on a wild adventure in pursuit of the ultimate stoner snack — White Castle sliders. And while White Castle still remains a crave-able snack, these days Harold and Kumar wouldn’t have to necessarily go to the lengths they went to to get their sliders. We now live in an age of food delivery apps, apps that can bring pretty much any culinary delight you crave right to your doorstep. Now, in honor of the Harold & Kumar anniversary, White Castle is now available on Uber Eats — and they’re giving away free sliders.

According to the official press release (via Delish), White Castle, the nation’s first fast-food hamburger chain and home of The Original Slider, today announced a new partnership with Uber Eats, offering online ordering and delivery to Cravers near more than 330 White Castle locations. Coinciding with the 15th anniversary of beloved film classic, Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle, White Castle and Uber Eats will be giving away up to 1 million Original Sliders – one 10 sack per customer (small order fee may apply on orders of less than $10) – to Cravers with their order through the Uber Eats app using promo code 1MILLIONSLIDERS beginning on July 30.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At White Castle, we’re always working to improve the access and ease of enjoying our iconic sliders for our loyal customers across Craver nation,” said Lisa Ingram, CEO at White Castle. “In 2004, we learned of a daring and arduous trip that two fans took to fulfill their Cravings. Today, we’re happy to partner with Uber Eats to take our delivery capabilities to an entirely new level and make sure we’re meeting customer needs where and when they arise.”

“We’re thrilled to offer one million White Castle sliders to customers to celebrate Harold & Kumar‘s epic journey, ” said Dennis Seydel, head of marketing for US and Canada, Uber Eats. “We’re excited to partner with White Castle to deliver eaters this innovative and playful trip down memory lane.”

In addition to the free sliders promotion, there’s also a much more limited deal. Today (July 30) and tomorrow (July 31), those using Uber Eats to order White Castle will also be able to buy the exact order from Harold & Kumar — 30 sliders, five orders of fries, and four drinks (Cherry Cokes being “the Harold” and Diet Cokes being “the Kumar”) for the same price it cost customers back in 2004: a cool $23.40. The special meal will continue to be available for order through August, though prices return to 2019 levels on August 1.

Are you excited for White Castle’s slider giveaway? Will you be ordering the “Harold” or the “Kumar”? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid to talk all things food…but especially White Castle!