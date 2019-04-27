Will Avengers: Endgame Make $400M Domestic Opening Weekend?

Avengers: Endgame has crashed to Earth harder than Thanos in search of the Infinity Stones. With a momentum of eleven years of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies at its back, Endgame is looking to shatter records this weekend.

Shawn Robbins, Chief Analyst of Box Office Media, had this to say to ComicBook.com:

“Avengers: Endgame is dusting every record in the books as it proves itself to be a cultural event on a global scale. Marvel has delivered on their promise of an epic conclusion to unprecedented storytelling that prioritized creative vision and fan enthusiasm for the last eleven years. This is the payoff to that goodwill. No film in history has been this widely anticipated, released, and embraced in the same moment.”

Projections for the film itself are hovering around $350-375M Domestically with a colossal $1B+ expected globally through Sunday.

Jeff Bock, Senior Analyst for Exhibitor Relations, was quoted:

“Looking like $350M domestic. It’s what the MCU deserves after delivering 21 straight box office hits. This is the direct culmination of Marvel’s massive critical and creative success.”

Is it possible for Avengers: Endgame to buck these ridiculously high trends and make its way to be the first movie ever domestically to reach $400M for the weekend? Certainly, considering the sheer amount of sold out theaters and screenings for the film across the country, if any movie were able to achieve this, it would be Endgame. Fans and moviegoers alike are thirsty for revelations about what has become of their favorite heroes following the “snap heard round the world” with Thanos destroying half of all life in the universe in the final moments of Infinity War. With this weekend finally giving answers to audiences for this year long mystery, anticipation has been at an all time high.

Box Office Mojo has recorded Endgame’s current trajectory with the reveal that the recent installment of the Avengers epic storyline made $156M domestically thanks to Thursday and Friday’s takes. Outside of the US, the film had made $487M during that same time frame, bringing its current monstrous total to $643,700,000. To say nothing of a $400M domestic weekend, we are also potentially looking at Avengers: Endgame clearing $1B in its first weekend worldwide.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a colossal effort, creating films that harbor excitement and have audiences dying for the next installment. With Endgame acting as a crescendo to its prior 21 films, the sky is the limit and a $400M domestic weekend is looking more and more likely.

See a description of Avengers: Endgame below:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what the consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.