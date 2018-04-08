Wrestlemania 34: What Time Does WWE Wrestlemania Start?

What time does Wrestlemania start tonight? That’s the question being sent via text message and entered on Google all day today. So if you find yourself on the receiving end on “What time does Wrestlemania 34 start tonight,” you can send them this handy link, because we’ve taken all the guess work on when this year’s Wrestlemania begins.

Here is what you need to know:

Wrestlemania 34 is live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view, April 8th, at 7:00PM Eastern & 4:00PM Pacific.

But surely you want to know more than just what time the showcase of the immortals starts, right?

How about when does the Wrestlemania pre-show begin? The two-hour Wrestlemania 34 pre-show starts at 5PM Eastern & 2PM Pacific.

Now that you know when Wrestlemania 34 begins, have you checked out what the matches are?

There are a total of 13 confirmed matches for the big event:

Wrestlemania 34 Pre-show matches:

Women’s Battle Royal

The Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Wrestlemania 34 Matches:

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (For the Universal Championship)

AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (For the WWE Championship)

Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka (For the Smackdown Women’s Championship)

Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor (For the Intercontinental Championship)

Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev (For the United States Championship)

The Bar (c) vs. Braun Strowman and unnamed partner (For the Raw Tag Team Championships)

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax (For the Raw Women’s Championship)

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali (For the Cruiserweight Championship)

The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers (For the Smackdown Tag Team Championships)

The last time WrestleMania was in New Orleans, Daniel Bryan walked out of the main event as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and the Undertaker’s legendary streak was broken. Now after being sidelined with injuries for nearly three years, Bryan returns to in-ring competition in a tag match with Shane McMahon against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. As for the Undertaker, we’ll just have to stay tuned to see if he shows up or not.

