Your Geeky Christmas Music Playlist

And traveling means you need a little road music, right?

Videos by ComicBook.com

So here we go…a few suggestions for a Geek-Friendly Christmas Playlist:

Christmas at Ground Zero by “Weird Al” Yankovic

Music video by “Weird Al” Yankovic performing Christmas At Ground Zero. (C) 1986 Volcano Entertainment lll, LLC

Christmas Is Interesting by Jonathan Coulton

Available @ www.jonathancoulton.com

O Tannenbaum by They Might Be Giants

They Might Be Giants perform the Christmas holiday hit, “O Tannenbaum” (“Oh Christmas Tree) in the classic German.

Vigilante Christmas by Kirby Krackle

“Vigilante Christmas” is the *Free* 2010 Holiday single from Seattle based geek-rockers KIRBY KRACKLE! The song is emailed to you free upon joining the band’s mailing list at www.kirbykracklemusic.com

The Night Santa Went Crazy by “Weird Al” Yankovic

Chiron Beta Prime by Jonathan Coulton

This video is part of the Jonathan Coulton Project, which is a video podcast that makes music videos for Jonathan Coulton songs.

I Know You Know (Christmas Version) by The Friendly Indians

Let’s Have a Patrick Swayze Christmas This Year by Joel Hodgson and the Lost Keys



As originally heard in the Mystery Science Theater 3000 episode for “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” written by Crow T. Robot and inspired by the 1989 classic film ROAD HOUSE starring Patrick Swayze as Dalton, the legendary “cooler” whose job it is to tame the rough and rowdy crowds at drinking establishments across America.

This year, reddit and Joel Hodgson led a mighty chorus in this majestic, action-packed rendition of “Let’s Have A Patrick Swayze Christmas This Year,” meant to inspire redditors and all of us this holiday season. In the timeless words of ROAD HOUSE – be nice, until it’s time to not be nice.

The Lost Keys were the leaders of the acapella super group for this video. The Lost Keys are a New York City-based a cappella group. Founded in 2011 by alumni of William and Mary DoubleTake and the Bucknell Silhouettes, the group now features fourteen performers with unique backgrounds and interests. The Lost Keys specialize in contemporary (pop) a cappella, expanding off the beaten path to include jazz, folk, and other musical styles.