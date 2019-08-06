Zombie Skittles are Coming, Complete With New “Rotten” Flavor

Sure, it may be August and back-to-school time, but fall is just around the corner and that means it is almost time for Halloween and all of the candy offerings that comes with the holiday. This year Mars, the makers of Skittles candies, is offering candy fans a special treat with a decidedly “rotten” trick. Zombie Skittles are shambling their way to store shelves later this month.

According to a press release from Mars, each pack of Zombie Skittles features a mix of five fruity flavors: Petrifying Citrus Punch, Mummified Melon, Boogeyman Blackberry, Chilling Black Cherry, and Blood Red Berry. Mixed into those tasty flavors, though, is the repulsive rotten zombie piece. Hidden beneath the candy shell of select pieces in the pack is the rotten zombie flavor that will only reveal itself once you start to chew. That’s right, it will come disguised as a delicious flavor only for things to take a rotten turn.

“Our fans love Skittles not just for its delicious fruity flavors, but for the irreverence and sense of humor for which the brand is known,” said Rebecca Duke, Skittles Senior Brand Manager, Mars Wrigley U.S. “This Halloween, we wanted to give our fans the ultimate rotten twist on the candy they know and love, challenging them to test their bravery over a bag of Zombie Skittles.”

As part of the launch of Zombie Skittles, fans are encouraged to take part in the #DareTheRainbow Challenge. Those brave enough to give Zombie Skittles a try are invited to gather a group of friends, record the experience of trying and ultimately tasting the hidden zombie flavor and share on Instagram with the #DareTheRainbow hashtag as well as tagging @skittles.

If this sort of flavor adventure sounds like fun, you will be able to get the Zombie Skittles in major retailers nationwide. The Halloween treat will be available in three size offerings: Share Size for around $1.89, Lay Down Bag size for around $2.49, and the Fun Size Bag for around $2.99.

Will you be brave enough to try Zombie Skittles? Let us know in the comments below.