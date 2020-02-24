Get Your First Look at The Weatherman Vol. 3 (Exclusive)

Writer Jody LeHeup and artist Nathan Fox packed plenty of big surprises in the conclusion to Vol. 2 of The Weatherman, and it made for one heck of a cliffhanger. While you'll have to wait a bit to find out what happens next, we've got the perfect thing to tide you over, as we can give you your exclusive first look at the gorgeous cover for The Weatherman Vol. 3 #1, and as always Fox and colorist Moreno Dinisio outdid themselves.

The cover shows Nathan Bright's previous identity Ian Black clothed in the blood of the people he killed in that attack on Earth, and if the events of the last issue are to be believed, he might not have really ever been Nathan Bright at all.

We've got loads of questions, and we can't wait to see what happens next. You can check out the full cover for the new issue below.

Now's actually the perfect time to catch up, as Vol. 2 of The Weatherman hits comic stores this Wednesday, and you can find the official description of the new trade below.

"Mars’ wise-cracking, hard-partying local weatherman Nathan Bright has no memory of his alleged role in the terrorist attack that killed 18 billion people, but that won’t stop him from trying to atone for the actions of his past self. Hunted by literally everyone in the galaxy, Nathan’s quest takes him back to Earth, the scene of the crime, where he continues his search for the key to saving humanity from another extinction-level attack. Writer JODY LEHEUP (SHIRTLESS BEAR­-FIGHTER!), artist NATHAN FOX (HAUNT, DMZ), and colorist MORENO DINISIO (BLACK SCIENCE) return with the hotly anticipated second chapter of their jaw-dropping, critically acclaimed sci-fi sensation! Collects THE WEATHERMAN Volume 2 #1-6."

The Weatherman Vol. 2 is in comic stores on February 26th, while The Weatherman Vol. 3 #1 hits comic stores later this year.

