DC Gives Harley Quinn a Reunion We Need to See in James Gunn’s DC Universe

We’re still in the early stages of the new DC Universe that James Gunn is guiding, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating on when Harley Quinn will debut. Margot Robbie brought Harley Quinn to life on the big screen, and her adult animated series on HBO Max continues to impress. The first DC heroine to get the spotlight is Milly Alcock’s Supergirl. Of course, Harley Quinn will eventually appear, but it’s the team-up potential that should get fans excited. This happens all the time in the comics, so why should the theatrical DC Universe be any different? One DC Comics team-up features the potential of pairing Harley Quinn with other antiheroes.

DC released a preview of Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #1 by Leah Williams and Haining. It begins inside Harley Quinn’s apartment, where we see her hyenas sound asleep. As for Harley, she’s in the bathroom listening to music while taking a shower. Suddenly, a masked individual sneaks in through a window. The hyenas get up growling, but the individual takes their glove off so they can sniff her hand.

Harley Quinn comes up on the masked person from behind, wielding a massive mallet. The mysterious character ducks and strikes back, kicking Harley Quinn on the side of the head. They continue fighting until Harley slips on a pool of water, allowing her attacker to pull off the towel covering her bare skin. The preview reveals our mystery character is Catwoman, who asks Harley how she’s been.

Catwoman and Harley Quinn are going to be joined by Poison Ivy for Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit, a five-issue event series featuring an intergalactic nightclub opening up in Gotham City. The owner of the nightclub, Despero, is looking to destroy Earth, and it’s up to Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Poison Ivy to stop him.

“MEN MAY BE FROM MARS, BUT BADDIES ARE FROM VENUS!” the description of Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #1 reads. “There’s a hot new outer space-themed nightclub in Gotham City, and who better to rob it than Catwoman, Ivy, and Harley? But there’s more to this intergalactic discotheque than meets the eye(s), as the Sirens discover when they stumble headfirst into a plot to destroy the entire planet led by the club’s owner — the alien despot Despero! I hope you have good insurance, Gotham City, because you’re about to get wrecked. Special appearances by deadly DJs, hunky alien hotties, dancers dressed as aliens, mutant failures, one wild UFO, and lots and lots of fire!”

James Gunn is staying busy fleshing out the rest of the DC Universe. Tom Rhys Harries has been cast as Clayface, and it appears that Matt Reeves has finished the script for The Batman 2. Later this month Superman releases, and it’s the first theatrical release for the new DC Universe. The reception to Superman will dictate how the rest of the DC Universe unfolds, including when we’ll see Harley Quinn and the rest of the Gotham City Sirens.

Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #1 goes on sale Wednesday, July 2nd. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!