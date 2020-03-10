Bad Idea's Full List of 100 Launch Retailers Revealed
Bad Idea Comics has revealed its full list of 100 exclusive retailers. The company first announced it would begin its rollout with 20 stores across the United States. The immediate demand following Bad Idea’s star-studded ComicsPro presentation convinced the new publisher to expand its initial offering to 100 stores instead, with locations in North America, Europe, and Australia. In order to qualify as a Bad Idea “Destination Store,” the retailer must agree to a set of rules and guidelines set down by Bad Idea. This includes in-store placement of Bad Idea releases and promotional displays and a strictly enforced "limit one per customer" rule. Failure to comply could cost the retailer their spot in the program.
The program begins in May with the release of ENIAC #1. ComicBook.com can now exclusively reveal the list of the full list of 100 Bad Idea Destination Stores:
- Collector's Paradise
319 S. Arroyo Pkwy., Unit 4
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 577-6694
- Zeppelin Comics
929 1st St.
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 297-6126
- Redd Skull Comics
720A Edmonton Trail
Calgary, Alberta, T2E 3J4
Canada
(403) 230-2716
- The Beguiling
319 College Street
Toronto, Ontario, M5T 1S2
Canada
(416) 533-9168
- Third Eye Comics
209 Chinquapin Round Rd., Suite 200
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 897-0322
- Comic Quest
23811 Bridger Rd. #100
Lake Forest, CA 92630
(949) 951-9668
- The Comic Shop
14837 Washington Ave.
San Leandro, CA 94578
(510) 562-0205
- Illusive Comics
1270 Franklin Mall
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 985-7481
- Ssalefish Comics
3232 Silas Creek Pkwy., Suite 20
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 760-9851
- Things From Another World
2916 NE Broadway St.
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 284-4693
- The Dark Side
935 N. Beneva Rd., Suite #902
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 363-0840
- Geek Geek Nerd Nerd
2127 S. Hwy 97
Redmond, OR 97756
(541) 923-7345
- Heroes Haven
4339 Gunn Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
(813) 269-8859
- Comix Warehouse
52 S. Main St.
Pearl River, NY 10965
(845) 216-9100
- Strange Adventures
5110 Prince St.
Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 1L3
Canada
(902) 425-2140
- Cosmic Monkey Comics
5335 NE Sandy Blvd.
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 517-9050
- Comic Central
1425 WP Ball Blvd.
Sanford, FL 32771
(407) 321-5111
- Cape & Cowl Comics
1601 Clay St.
Oakland, CA 94612
(510) 907-0678
- Paradox Comics-N-Cards
26 Roberts St.
Fargo, ND 58102
(701) 239-9505
- Vault of Midnight
219 S. Main St.
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 998-1413
- Midtown Comics
200 W. 40th St.
New York, NY 10018
(212) 302-8192
- Bedrock City Comics
6516 Westheimer Rd., Suite D
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 780-0675
- I Like Comics
1715 Broadway St.
Vancouver, WA 98663
(360) 852-8890
- Double Midnight
245 Maple St.
Manchester, NH 03103
(603) 669-9636
- Parker, Banner, Kent & Wayne
21500 Catawba Ave.
Cornelius, NC 28031
(704) 892-4263
- Golden Apple Comics
7018 Melrose Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 658-6047
- Forbidden Planet UK
179 Shaftesbury Ave.
London, WC2H 8JR
United Kingdom
(020) 7420 3666
- Planet Comics
2704 N. Main St.
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 261-3578
- Fantasy Books and Games
1113 E. Main St.
Belleville, IL 62221
(618) 235-0844
- Maximum Comics
5130 S. Fort Apache Rd. # 285
Las Vegas, NV 89148
(702) 367-0755
- Geoffrey's Comics
15900 Crenshaw Blvd. # B
Gardena, CA 90249
(310) 538-3198
- Impulse Creations
8228 E. 61st St #121
Tulsa, OK 74133
(918) 884-7130
- Source Comics & Games
2057 Snelling Ave N.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 645-0386
- Telegraph Art & Comics
211 W. Main St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
(434) 244-3210
- Zia Comics
125 N. Main St.
Las Cruces, NM 88001
(575) 222-4347
- New Wave Collectibles
4020 Skippack Pike
Schwenksville, PA 19473
(610) 222-9200
- Maui Comics & Collectibles
10 N. Market St.
Wailuku, HI 96793
(808) 281-0440
- Sterling Silver Comics
2210 Pickwick Dr.
Camarillo, CA 93010
(805) 484-4708
- Velocity Comics
819 W. Broad St.
Richmond, VA 23220
(804) 303-1783
- Speeding Bullet Comics
614 N. Porter Ave.
Norman, OK 73071
(405) 360-6866
- Comic Book University
7623 Shelby St.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 885-6395
- Retrograde Comics and Other Artifacts
2612 Kavanaugh Blvd.
Little Rock, AR 72205
(501) 293-0841
- The Geekery
133A Main St.
Matawan, NJ 07747
(732) 696-8530
- POP ROC
337 East Ave.
Rochester, NY 14604
(585) 310-2423
- Circle City Comics
3454 W. 86th St.
Indianapolis, IN 46268
(317) 280-7530
- Dragon Quills
506 Broad St.
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-1979
- October Country Comics
246 Main St. # 15
New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-1115
- Infinity Flux
3643 Hixson Pike
Chattanooga, TN 37415
(423) 591-5689
- World's Greatest Comics
5974 Westerville Rd.
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 891-3000
- Comic & Figure Addicts
30707 Union City Blvd.
Union City, CA 94587
(510) 952-9681
- Friendly Neighborhood Comics
799 South Main St.
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 966-2275
- Big Planet Comics
7315 Baltimore Ave.
College Park, MD 20740
(301) 699-0498
- Brave New World Comics
22722 Lyons Ave., Ste 2
Santa Clarita, CA 91321
(661) 259-4745
- Knowhere Games and Comics
744 Grand Ave Ste 102,
San Marcos, CA 92078
(760) 891-8333
- The Dragon
55 Wyndham St. North, Unit T-19B
Guelph, Ontario
Canada
(519) 763-5544
- The Comic Place
105 E Holly St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 733-2224
- Time Warp Comics & Games
3105 28th St.
Boulder, CO 80301
(800) 552-9108
- Keith's Books and Comics
5400 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
(214) 827-3060
- Kings Comics
283 Clarence Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
02 9267 5615
- Titan Comics
3128 Forest Lane, Suite 250.
Dallas, TX 75234
(214) 350-4420
- Njoy Games & Comics
8820 & 8824 Reseda Blvd.
Northridge, CA 91324
(818) 709-0599
- Comics Adventure
15705 SE McLoughlin Boulevard, Suite A
Milwaukie, OR 97267
(503) 305-7946
- BaT Comics & Games
218 Broadway St.
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 898-0550
- A Comic Shop
114 S Semoran Blvd.
Winter Park, FL 32792
(407) 332-9636
- Alternate Reality Comics
4110 S Maryland Pkwy.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 736-3673
- Anyone Comics
1216 Union St.
Brooklyn, NY 11225
(347) 350-8422
- Variant Edition
10132 151 St NW
Edmonton, AB T5P 1T4
Canada
(780) 452-9886
- Fourcorners Comics
42 Baltimore St.
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2336
- Pop Comics
203 W Center St Promenade
Anaheim, CA 92805
(657) 208-3835
- Rick’s Comic City
2720 Old Lebanon Rd #104
Nashville, TN 37214
(615) 883-7890
- The Collective
515 E. Altamonte Drive, Unit 1023
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
(321) 295-7091
- Comics Elite
5575 Elmwood Ave, Suite E-2
Indianapolis, IN 46203
(317) 755-2533
- Memory Lane Comics
201 Princess St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 392-6647
- Rebel Base Comics & Toys
701 S Sharon Amity Rd, Suite C
Charlotte, NC 28211
(704) 442-9660
- The Adventure Begins
525 Woodland Square Blvd #130
Conroe, TX 77384
(936) 273-3223
- Samurai Comics
1602 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85016
(602) 265-8886
- Summit Comics & Games
216 Washington Square South B
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 485-2369
- Green Brain Comics
13936 Michigan Ave.
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313-582-9444)
- Comics Are Go
5214 Detroit Rd
Sheffield, OH 44035
(440) 695-8401
- I Want More Comics
550 E Thornton Pkwy #114
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 460-7226
- Nerd Store
601 South 2700, West Suite G106
West Valley City, UT 84119
(801) 964-4776
- Ultimate Comics
1301 Buck Jones Rd.Raleigh, NC 27606
(919) 377-8778
- Flying Colors
2980 Treat Blvd.
Concord, CA 94518
(925) 825-5410
- Beyond Comics
5632 Buckeystown Pike
Frederick, MD 21704
(301) 668-8202
- Aw Yeah Comics
313 Halstead Ave.
Harrison, NY 10528
(914) 732-3600
- Cosmic Comics
3830 E Flamingo Rd, Suite F-2
Las Vegas, NV 89121
(702) 451-6611
- The Fantasy Shop
10560 Baptist Church Rd.
St. Louis, MO, 63128
(314) 842-8228
- Safari Pearl
660 W Pullman Rd.
Moscow, ID 83843
(208) 882-9499
- Global Pop Culture Collected
7420 N Beach Street #236
Fort Worth, TX
(817) 576-3656
- Borderlands Comics and Games
1434 Laurens Rd.
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 235-3488
- Space Cadets
27326 Robinson Rd #117
Oak Ridge North, TX 77385
(281) 298-1111
- More Fun Comics and Games
103 W. Hickory St.
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 387-5893
- Pittsburgh Comics
113 E McMurray Rd.
Canonsburg, PA 15317
(721) 941-5445
- Captain Blue Hen Comics
280 E. Main St., Suite 101
Newark, DE
(302) 737-3434
- Books With Pictures
1401 SE Division St.
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 841-6276
- Alakazam Comics
17777 Main Street, Suite E
Irvine, CA 92614
- Big Bang Comics - Ireland
2,3 Dundrum Town Centre, Sandyford Rd
Dundrum, Dublin 16
Ireland
(+353) 1 216 5093
- Dr No's Comics & Games Superstore
3372 Canton Rd. #104
Marietta, GA 30066
(678) 903-3705
- Challengers Comics & Conversation
1845 N Western Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 278-0155
- Cards, Comics & Collectibles
51 Main St.
Reisterstown, MD 21136
(410) 526-7410
Speaking to ComicBook.com, the Big Idea team discussed some fo the questions they’ve received from retailers. “One of the things that we're asking retailers to do is to match the orders on an arc to the start of the arc, and that initially led to questions of, ‘Hold on, you want me to order like the same number of number four as you do of number one?’ The answer is yes but the goal is not what you think,” Co-CEO & Co-Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani says. “The goal is not to get people to up their numbers on two, three and four. The goal is to reduce the numbers of one. We're a new company we have no known IP. We're going to create kick-ass stories they're going to look better than I think most of the books out there, but we're not going to have the following that a Batman book has or a Walking Dead book has out the gate. The worst thing that can happen to us or the retailers is a bunch of copies on shelves.
“We want to have the books in stores. We want to have them sell out. We want to have people want to come back for them and we want to do reprints of them through new printings, real new printings -- I know there's a new idea of treating printings like variants, but that's not what we're about -- and have people find the books that way. Our models are things like Copra, and Our Love Is Real, and Turtles when it launched, and Bone, and kind of Divinity, we did that at Valiant. That's pretty much in the model of what we're doing here.”
Shamdasani goes on to say that Bad Idea is already listening to retailers and trying to incorporate their feedback into their plans. “What a lot of people do to us, they hear the pitch and then they go, ‘You know, you're right, there are a lot of things you guys can do that you can't do here at Diamond, but you've missed the biggest one.’ And they love to showboat a little bit, which is fantastic because of course then we go, ‘What is it?’ And they tell us and we're like, ‘Oh my God, that's an amazing idea. We didn't think of that,’ because it's very hard to get yourself out of the thinking of ‘This is the Diamond system’ and that the goal is to get as many copies on shelves as possible. That's a very specific type of business and we've all become accustomed to the idea that that's the only way to build comics.
“And I think the benefit that we have as three of the people at Valiant, the only company really in the modern era to successfully navigate the whole life cycle of a publishing company, is we have the ability to look back and say, ‘Okay, what would we have done better?’ Usually, those companies die, they go away and it's scary and you can't learn lessons. So the next thing we can just learn about how you could have fixed that. We have a unique vantage point. But we're getting a lot of people adding to the process, so we're very much crowdsourcing this idea from people on the ground. And retailers are very cost-conscious. Very smart people.”
Bad Idea publisher Hunter Gorinson adds, “The plan is always in process. We're always incorporating new feedback as we go along. But really the central tenants of it have remained the same. And there's a lot of folks behind the scenes, a lot of prominent retailers out there who we've been speaking to over the past six months or so as this really coalesced who gave us a lot of feedback early on. So it's not something that we just went public with and then started collecting feedback on. We've been working on this for more than a year behind the scenes and retailers have been part of that at every step along the way.”
Bad Idea’s first release, ENIAC #1, arrives in destination stores in May.
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.