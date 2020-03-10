Bad Idea's Full List of 100 Launch Retailers Revealed

By Jamie Lovett

Bad Idea Comics has revealed its full list of 100 exclusive retailers. The company first announced it would begin its rollout with 20 stores across the United States. The immediate demand following Bad Idea’s star-studded ComicsPro presentation convinced the new publisher to expand its initial offering to 100 stores instead, with locations in North America, Europe, and Australia. In order to qualify as a Bad Idea “Destination Store,” the retailer must agree to a set of rules and guidelines set down by Bad Idea. This includes in-store placement of Bad Idea releases and promotional displays and a strictly enforced "limit one per customer" rule. Failure to comply could cost the retailer their spot in the program.

The program begins in May with the release of ENIAC #1. ComicBook.com can now exclusively reveal the list of the full list of 100 Bad Idea Destination Stores:

  • Collector's Paradise
    319 S. Arroyo Pkwy., Unit 4
    Pasadena, CA 91105
    (626) 577-6694
  • Zeppelin Comics
    929 1st St.
    Benicia, CA 94510
    (707) 297-6126
  • Redd Skull Comics
    720A Edmonton Trail
    Calgary, Alberta, T2E 3J4
    Canada
    (403) 230-2716
  • The Beguiling
    319 College Street
    Toronto, Ontario, M5T 1S2
    Canada
    (416) 533-9168
  • Third Eye Comics
    209 Chinquapin Round Rd., Suite 200
    Annapolis, MD 21401
    (410) 897-0322
  • Comic Quest
    23811 Bridger Rd. #100
    Lake Forest, CA 92630
    (949) 951-9668
  • The Comic Shop
    14837 Washington Ave.
    San Leandro, CA 94578
    (510) 562-0205
  • Illusive Comics
    1270 Franklin Mall
    Santa Clara, CA 95050
    (408) 985-7481
  • Ssalefish Comics
    3232 Silas Creek Pkwy., Suite 20
    Winston-Salem, NC 27103
    (336) 760-9851
  • Things From Another World
    2916 NE Broadway St.
    Portland, OR 97232
    (503) 284-4693
  • The Dark Side
    935 N. Beneva Rd., Suite #902
    Sarasota, FL 34232
    (941) 363-0840
  • Geek Geek Nerd Nerd
    2127 S. Hwy 97
    Redmond, OR 97756
    (541) 923-7345
  • Heroes Haven
    4339 Gunn Hwy
    Tampa, FL 33618
    (813) 269-8859
  • Comix Warehouse
    52 S. Main St.
    Pearl River, NY 10965
    (845) 216-9100
  • Strange Adventures
    5110 Prince St.
    Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 1L3
    Canada
    (902) 425-2140
  • Cosmic Monkey Comics
    5335 NE Sandy Blvd.
    Portland, OR 97213
    (503) 517-9050
  • Comic Central
    1425 WP Ball Blvd.
    Sanford, FL 32771
    (407) 321-5111
  • Cape & Cowl Comics
    1601 Clay St.
    Oakland, CA 94612
    (510) 907-0678
  • Paradox Comics-N-Cards
    26 Roberts St.
    Fargo, ND 58102
    (701) 239-9505
  • Vault of Midnight
    219 S. Main St.
    Ann Arbor, MI 48104
    (734) 998-1413
  • Midtown Comics
    200 W. 40th St.
    New York, NY 10018
    (212) 302-8192
  • Bedrock City Comics
    6516 Westheimer Rd., Suite D
    Houston, TX 77057
    (713) 780-0675
  • I Like Comics
    1715 Broadway St.
    Vancouver, WA 98663
    (360) 852-8890
  • Double Midnight
    245 Maple St.
    Manchester, NH 03103
    (603) 669-9636
  • Parker, Banner, Kent & Wayne
    21500 Catawba Ave.
    Cornelius, NC 28031
    (704) 892-4263
  • Golden Apple Comics
    7018 Melrose Ave.
    Los Angeles, CA 90038
    (323) 658-6047
  • Forbidden Planet UK
    179 Shaftesbury Ave.
    London, WC2H 8JR
    United Kingdom
    (020) 7420 3666
  • Planet Comics
    2704 N. Main St.
    Anderson, SC 29621
    (864) 261-3578
  • Fantasy Books and Games
    1113 E. Main St.
    Belleville, IL 62221
    (618) 235-0844
  • Maximum Comics
    5130 S. Fort Apache Rd. # 285
    Las Vegas, NV 89148
    (702) 367-0755
  • Geoffrey's Comics
    15900 Crenshaw Blvd. # B
    Gardena, CA 90249
    (310) 538-3198
  • Impulse Creations
    8228 E. 61st St #121
    Tulsa, OK 74133
    (918) 884-7130
  • Source Comics & Games
    2057 Snelling Ave N.
    Roseville, MN 55113
    (651) 645-0386
  • Telegraph Art & Comics
    211 W. Main St.
    Charlottesville, VA 22902
    (434) 244-3210
  • Zia Comics
    125 N. Main St.
    Las Cruces, NM 88001
    (575) 222-4347
  • New Wave Collectibles
    4020 Skippack Pike
    Schwenksville, PA 19473
    (610) 222-9200
  • Maui Comics & Collectibles
    10 N. Market St.
    Wailuku, HI 96793
    (808) 281-0440
  • Sterling Silver Comics
    2210 Pickwick Dr.
    Camarillo, CA 93010
    (805) 484-4708
  • Velocity Comics
    819 W. Broad St.
    Richmond, VA 23220
    (804) 303-1783
  • Speeding Bullet Comics
    614 N. Porter Ave.
    Norman, OK 73071
    (405) 360-6866
  • Comic Book University
    7623 Shelby St.
    Indianapolis, IN 46227
    (317) 885-6395
  • Retrograde Comics and Other Artifacts
    2612 Kavanaugh Blvd.
    Little Rock, AR 72205
    (501) 293-0841
  • The Geekery
    133A Main St.
    Matawan, NJ 07747
    (732) 696-8530
  • POP ROC
    337 East Ave.
    Rochester, NY 14604
    (585) 310-2423
  • Circle City Comics
    3454 W. 86th St.
    Indianapolis, IN 46268
    (317) 280-7530
  • Dragon Quills
    506 Broad St.
    Gadsden, AL 35901
    (256) 549-1979
  • October Country Comics
    246 Main St. # 15
    New Paltz, NY 12561
    (845) 255-1115
  • Infinity Flux
    3643 Hixson Pike
    Chattanooga, TN 37415
    (423) 591-5689
  • World's Greatest Comics
    5974 Westerville Rd.
    Westerville, OH 43081
    (614) 891-3000
  • Comic & Figure Addicts
    30707 Union City Blvd.
    Union City, CA 94587
    (510) 952-9681
  • Friendly Neighborhood Comics
    799 South Main St.
    Bellingham, MA 02019
    (508) 966-2275
  • Big Planet Comics
    7315 Baltimore Ave.
    College Park, MD 20740
    (301) 699-0498
  • Brave New World Comics
    22722 Lyons Ave., Ste 2
    Santa Clarita, CA 91321
    (661) 259-4745
  • Knowhere Games and Comics
    744 Grand Ave Ste 102,
    San Marcos, CA 92078
    (760) 891-8333
  • The Dragon
    55 Wyndham St. North, Unit T-19B
    Guelph, Ontario
    Canada
    (519) 763-5544
  • The Comic Place
    105 E Holly St.
    Bellingham, WA 98225
    (360) 733-2224
  • Time Warp Comics & Games
    3105 28th St.
    Boulder, CO 80301
    (800) 552-9108
  • Keith's Books and Comics
    5400 E Mockingbird Ln
    Dallas, TX 75206
    (214) 827-3060
  • Kings Comics
    283 Clarence Street
    Sydney NSW 2000
    Australia
    02 9267 5615
  • Titan Comics
    3128 Forest Lane, Suite 250.
    Dallas, TX 75234
    (214) 350-4420
  • Njoy Games & Comics
    8820 & 8824 Reseda Blvd.
    Northridge, CA 91324
    (818) 709-0599
  • Comics Adventure
    15705 SE McLoughlin Boulevard, Suite A
    Milwaukie, OR 97267
    (503) 305-7946
  • BaT Comics & Games
    218 Broadway St.
    Chico, CA 95928
    (530) 898-0550
  • A Comic Shop
    114 S Semoran Blvd.
    Winter Park, FL 32792
    (407) 332-9636
  • Alternate Reality Comics
    4110 S Maryland Pkwy.
    Las Vegas, NV 89119
    (702) 736-3673
  • Anyone Comics
    1216 Union St.
    Brooklyn, NY 11225
    (347) 350-8422
  • Variant Edition
    10132 151 St NW
    Edmonton, AB T5P 1T4
    Canada
    (780) 452-9886
  • Fourcorners Comics
    42 Baltimore St.
    Gettysburg, PA 17325
    (717) 334-2336
  • Pop Comics
    203 W Center St Promenade
    Anaheim, CA 92805
    (657) 208-3835
  • Rick’s Comic City
    2720 Old Lebanon Rd #104
    Nashville, TN 37214
    (615) 883-7890
  • The Collective
    515 E. Altamonte Drive, Unit 1023
    Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
    (321) 295-7091
  • Comics Elite
    5575 Elmwood Ave, Suite E-2
    Indianapolis, IN 46203
    (317) 755-2533
  • Memory Lane Comics
    201 Princess St.
    Wilmington, NC 28401
    (910) 392-6647
  • Rebel Base Comics & Toys
    701 S Sharon Amity Rd, Suite C
    Charlotte, NC 28211
    (704) 442-9660
  • The Adventure Begins
    525 Woodland Square Blvd #130
    Conroe, TX 77384
    (936) 273-3223
  • Samurai Comics
    1602 E. Indian School Rd.
    Phoenix, AZ 85016
    (602) 265-8886
  • Summit Comics & Games
    216 Washington Square South B
    Lansing, MI 48933
    (517) 485-2369
  • Green Brain Comics
    13936 Michigan Ave.
    Dearborn, MI 48126
    (313-582-9444)
  • Comics Are Go
    5214 Detroit Rd
    Sheffield, OH 44035
    (440) 695-8401
  • I Want More Comics
    550 E Thornton Pkwy #114
    Thornton, CO 80229
    (303) 460-7226
  • Nerd Store
    601 South 2700, West Suite G106
    West Valley City, UT 84119
    (801) 964-4776
  • Ultimate Comics
    1301 Buck Jones Rd.Raleigh, NC 27606
    (919) 377-8778
  • Flying Colors
    2980 Treat Blvd.
    Concord, CA 94518
    (925) 825-5410
  • Beyond Comics
    5632 Buckeystown Pike
    Frederick, MD 21704
    (301) 668-8202
  • Aw Yeah Comics
    313 Halstead Ave.
    Harrison, NY 10528
    (914) 732-3600
  • Cosmic Comics
    3830 E Flamingo Rd, Suite F-2
    Las Vegas, NV 89121
    (702) 451-6611
  • The Fantasy Shop
    10560 Baptist Church Rd.
    St. Louis, MO, 63128
    (314) 842-8228
  • Safari Pearl
    660 W Pullman Rd.
    Moscow, ID 83843
    (208) 882-9499
  • Global Pop Culture Collected
    7420 N Beach Street #236
    Fort Worth, TX
    (817) 576-3656
  • Borderlands Comics and Games
    1434 Laurens Rd.
    Greenville, SC 29607
    (864) 235-3488
  • Space Cadets
    27326 Robinson Rd #117
    Oak Ridge North, TX 77385
    (281) 298-1111
  • More Fun Comics and Games
    103 W. Hickory St.
    Denton, TX 76201
    (940) 387-5893
  • Pittsburgh Comics
    113 E McMurray Rd.
    Canonsburg, PA 15317
    (721) 941-5445
  • Captain Blue Hen Comics
    280 E. Main St., Suite 101
    Newark, DE
    (302) 737-3434
  • Books With Pictures
    1401 SE Division St.
    Portland, OR 97202
    (503) 841-6276
  • Alakazam Comics
    17777 Main Street, Suite E
    Irvine, CA 92614
  • Big Bang Comics - Ireland
    2,3 Dundrum Town Centre, Sandyford Rd
    Dundrum, Dublin 16
    Ireland
    (+353) 1 216 5093
  • Dr No's Comics & Games Superstore
    3372 Canton Rd. #104
    Marietta, GA 30066
    (678) 903-3705
  • Challengers Comics & Conversation
    1845 N Western Ave.
    Chicago, IL 60647
    (773) 278-0155
  • Cards, Comics & Collectibles
    51 Main St.
    Reisterstown, MD 21136
    (410) 526-7410

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the Big Idea team discussed some fo the questions they’ve received from retailers. “One of the things that we're asking retailers to do is to match the orders on an arc to the start of the arc, and that initially led to questions of, ‘Hold on, you want me to order like the same number of number four as you do of number one?’ The answer is yes but the goal is not what you think,” Co-CEO & Co-Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani says. “The goal is not to get people to up their numbers on two, three and four. The goal is to reduce the numbers of one. We're a new company we have no known IP. We're going to create kick-ass stories they're going to look better than I think most of the books out there, but we're not going to have the following that a Batman book has or a Walking Dead book has out the gate. The worst thing that can happen to us or the retailers is a bunch of copies on shelves.

“We want to have the books in stores. We want to have them sell out. We want to have people want to come back for them and we want to do reprints of them through new printings, real new printings -- I know there's a new idea of treating printings like variants, but that's not what we're about -- and have people find the books that way. Our models are things like Copra, and Our Love Is Real, and Turtles when it launched, and Bone, and kind of Divinity, we did that at Valiant. That's pretty much in the model of what we're doing here.”

Shamdasani goes on to say that Bad Idea is already listening to retailers and trying to incorporate their feedback into their plans. “What a lot of people do to us, they hear the pitch and then they go, ‘You know, you're right, there are a lot of things you guys can do that you can't do here at Diamond, but you've missed the biggest one.’ And they love to showboat a little bit, which is fantastic because of course then we go, ‘What is it?’ And they tell us and we're like, ‘Oh my God, that's an amazing idea. We didn't think of that,’ because it's very hard to get yourself out of the thinking of ‘This is the Diamond system’ and that the goal is to get as many copies on shelves as possible. That's a very specific type of business and we've all become accustomed to the idea that that's the only way to build comics.

“And I think the benefit that we have as three of the people at Valiant, the only company really in the modern era to successfully navigate the whole life cycle of a publishing company, is we have the ability to look back and say, ‘Okay, what would we have done better?’ Usually, those companies die, they go away and it's scary and you can't learn lessons. So the next thing we can just learn about how you could have fixed that. We have a unique vantage point. But we're getting a lot of people adding to the process, so we're very much crowdsourcing this idea from people on the ground. And retailers are very cost-conscious. Very smart people.”

Bad Idea publisher Hunter Gorinson adds, “The plan is always in process. We're always incorporating new feedback as we go along. But really the central tenants of it have remained the same. And there's a lot of folks behind the scenes, a lot of prominent retailers out there who we've been speaking to over the past six months or so as this really coalesced who gave us a lot of feedback early on. So it's not something that we just went public with and then started collecting feedback on. We've been working on this for more than a year behind the scenes and retailers have been part of that at every step along the way.”

Bad Idea’s first release, ENIAC #1, arrives in destination stores in May.

