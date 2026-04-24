Operation: Iron Coffin #1 Puts Dracula on a Thrilling, Nazi-Fighting Path to Redemption (Early Review) [EXCLUSIVE]

As monsters go, Dracula is pretty high on the list. The iconic vampire has a long history in horror with the story Bram Stoker crafted not only setting the standard for vampire tales that endures to this day but giving the world a frightening figure that preys on the innocent and is truly the stuff of nightmares. But what would happen if Dracula took on monsters even worse than himself — and what if he was doing it to save his soul? That’s the general premise of Operation: Iron Coffin, an upcoming new series from IDW Dark and not only is it an interesting thought experiment, but it’s also a story that makes for an exciting comic that shows a lot of gory promise that will make you wonder if a monster can really be redeemed in the name of saving the world.

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With this being an early review, there will be no spoilers in this review so to help give you a picture of what we’re dealing with, this is the official synopsis: “The recently resurrected Dracula, one of the world’s greatest monsters and most infamous vampires, his hell-bent on redemption. The mission he takes to make that redemption possible? Teaming up with British Allied forces during World War II. They’ll air drop him onto a Nazi train containing a horde of soldiers, augmented villains, and a vampire plague that, if released, will create a new generation of vampire terrors. Dracula will have to battle his way through the train, confronting his past sins and facing off against the wicked Hazel and Ivy, who are calling the shots for the Nazis…and who have a vested interest in Dracula’s failures.” It’s a lot to take in but Operation: Iron Coffin #1 more than delivers and sets up for a story where the stakes are actually higher than just stopping the Nazis.

Rating 4 out of 5

PROS CONS Fantastic art that is just the right level of gory. Some questions about exactly how Dracula gets to this point remain Dracula makes John Wick look lame.

Operation: Iron Coffin #1 Sees Dracula Go Full John Wick on Nazis

To be completely transparent, going into Operation: Iron Coffin #1 I had a good sense that I was going to like this book no matter what. Dracula is one of my favorite horror characters and the idea of him going ham on Nazis just sounded delightful and a little cathartic. That said, the book is actually very good in its own right. Writer Kenny Porter has created a take on Dracula that may be less creepy and more refined but simultaneously absolutely chilling in his efficiency. Artist Tyrell Cannon delivers art that is a perfect mix of realistic, slightly cartoonish, and gory as all get out depending on the scene. It makes for some excellent visual interest which is great since Dracula is seriously kicking ass on this Nazi train o’ doom.

As for the story itself? We’re dropped in media res, which works very well to not only pique interest, but also gives readers an early sense of direction for the story. The Nazis are up to some Very Bad Things (even beyond the whole, you know, Nazi of it all). However, jumping in as the action is happening does lead to some questions about why Dracula is being air dropped onto a Nazi train and Porter does a fantastic job of explaining that to us early on and, in doing so, offers a plausible and fitting explanation on exactly how Dracula got into this situation in the first place. It makes the idea of a heroic Drac all the more intriguing while sticking to the core of the character.

The issue also does a really lovely job of being more than just a Dracula fights Nazis story. Yes, this is a World War II set tale, but there are also some very contemporary parallels that are both undeniable and expertly done. I won’t get too deep into the details (again, this is spoiler free) but there is a moment where Dracula confronts a soldier about his values and what he believes in, functionally calling him out for blindly supporting a regime that is counter to everything he claims to value only for the soldier to double down on what is essentially the worship of a false god. It’s deeply authentic and almost heartbreaking. It’s brilliantly done.

However, that doesn’t mean that Operation: Iron Coffin #1 is a perfect issue. There is a reveal at the end of the issue that, while it certainly ups the stakes and will make things that much more of a challenge for Dracula feels a little cliche and predictable. There’s also still some gaps in the story. How exactly does Dracula end up teaming up with the Allies? Just how much humanity does the vampire now have? While I’m sure that these are details we’ll eventually get as the issues go on, but a smooth, coordinated, and seemingly honorable Dracula so polished straight out of the gate does lend to some big questions. Fortunately, they feed the intrigue rather than detract from it.

Bottom line: Operation: Iron Coffin #1 is a fantastic start to a series that is shaping up to be a thrilling, wild ride that takes one of horror’s most iconic villains in a totally unexpected direction. With it’s big questions about redemption and the surprisingly fitting quiet commentary on good versus evil, this book is a genuinely great read and one that even non-horror fans should check out.

Operation: Iron Coffin #1 hits comic shops on July 28th. FOC is June 1st.

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