Marvel Comics and Wolverine #1 Dominates in Diamond's February 2020 Charts

Marvel Comics' Dawn of X continued in February with Ben Percy, Adam Kubert, and Viktor Bogdanovic's Wolverine #1, the best-selling comic book of the month according to information provided by Diamond Comic Distributors, the world's largest distributor of comics, graphic novels, and pop culture merchandise.

Marvel Comics was February's top publisher with a 41.85% dollar market share and a 47.30% unit share. DC was second, with 29.00% and 30.16% shares respectively. Image Comics was third for the month, followed by IDW Publishing, Dark Horse Comics, BOOM! Studios, VIZ Media, and Dynamite Entertainment.

Marvel Comics had eight titles in February's top ten. In addition to Wolverine #1, X-Men #6 ranked #2, X-Men #7 ranked #3, Christos Gage and Todd Nauck's Gwen Stacy #1 ranked #4, Jonathan Hickman and Russell Dauterman's Giant-Size X-Men: Jean Grey & Emma Frost #1 ranked #5, Amazing Spider-Man #39 ranked #6, Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco's Star Wars: Darth Vader #1 ranked #1, and Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson's X-Men/Fantastic Four #1 ranked #9. DC had two titles in the top ten; James Tynion IV and Guillem March's Batman #88 ranked #8 and Batman #89 ranked #10.

Among the premier publishers, Todd McFarlane and Jason Shawn Alexander's Spawn #305 was Image Comics' best-selling book in February at #38; BOOM! Studios' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #3 ranked #55; IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika #1 was their top book at #85; Red Sonja: Age of Chaos #1 was Dynamite Entertainment's top book at #95; and Dark Horse Comics' Stranger Things: Into the Fire #2 ranked #152.

Stjepan Sejic's Harleen, collecting the best-selling mini-series from DC's Black Label imprint, was February's best-selling graphic novel. Also in the top ten from DC, Derek Fridolfs and Dustin Nguyen's Batman Tales: Once Upon a Crime ranked #3. Image Comics' Die Volume 2: Split the Party by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans ranked #2. Marvel Comics had five Star Wars graphic novels in the top ten, led by Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larroca's Star Wars: Darth Vader Volume 4: End of Games at #4.

Fujino Omori's light novel from Yen On, Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Volume 14, was the best-selling book of February. Also in the top ten, Gemstone Publishing's The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide Volume 49 ranked #4.

Mezco's One:12 Collective: Marvel Comics: Cable (X-Men Edition) Action Figure, a PREVIEWSExclusive, was February's best-selling toy. Another PREVIEWS Exclusive toy from Mezco, the One:12 Collective: DC: Green Lantern (Hal Jordan) Figure, ranked #2. DC Collectibles' DC Designer Series: Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy by Emanuela Luppachino Statue ranked #3. Diamond Select Toys had three products in the top ten; the Godzilla Gallery: Godzilla (1991) Deluxe PVC Figure was their top product at #6.

Paizo's Pathfinder: Gamemastery Guide, a sourcebook for the best-selling role-playing game, was February's best-selling game product and one of seven Paizo products in the top ten. Green Ronin's perennial best-seller, the Critical Role: Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting, also charted at #2.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.