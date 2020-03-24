Stranger Things: Get Your First Look at Dark Horse's Into The Fire #3 (Exclusive)

Marcy and Ricky have headed down the rabbit hole as they attempt to find out more about Dr. Brenner's research and what happened to Nine, and you can see in our exclusive preview of Dark Horse Comics' Stranger Things: Into The Fire, they aren't going to let anyone stop them from finding out the truth. For Marcy, that means shooting someone if that's what needs to happen, though luckily Ricky is able to talk her down. They still get some answers though, including the fact that Eleven's supreme abilities meant the other subjects were going to need to be disposed of. They also learn though that there was one person willing to go against that order, and you can check out the story so far starting on the next slide.

Dr. Brenner was unapologetic about how he viewed the other subjects, and though he was advised not to put all of his eggs in Eleven's basket so to speak, he wasn't swayed. That's when Morris springs into action, seen as an almost white knight in the process.

It's a good thing too because Marcy was 2 seconds from shooting him, and honestly, we're not sure she won't later on, but hopefully, he's got enough information to keep her at bay.

Stranger Things: Into The Fire #3 is written by Jody Houser, penciled by Ryan Kelly, inked by Le Beau Underwood, colored by Triona Farrell, and lettered by Nate Piekos.

A former Hawkins Lab subject is closer than she's ever been to finding her estranged pyrokinetic twin sister after tracking down a scientist involved in Dr. Brenner's experiments and forcefully prying her location from him. Can she reach her powerful sister before her twin loses control of her powers and burns down her surroundings . . . again?

Stranger Things: Into The Fire #3 hits comic stores on March 25th.

