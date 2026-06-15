Jessica Jones Becomes Marvel’s Not-So-Friendly Neighborhood Web-Slinger in What If…? Jessica Jones First Look (Exclusive)

For 50 years, Marvel has been challenging their own status quo by asking “what if?” The What If…? series has, over the years seen huge twists and shakeups for various characters and situations in the Marvel Universe, letting the imagination run wild by asking the question of what would happen if things were just a little different for beloved characters. This summer, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original series, Marvel is back with new What If…? one-shots, including one that gives Marvel a very different—and decidedly less friendly web-slinger.

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Arriving on store shelves on July 15th, What If…? Jessica Jones imagines what would happen if it were Jessica Jones the one bitten by a certain radioactive spider, making her Spider-Girl. But if you think that this is going to be a cheerful, happy version of Jessica, think again. The book, written by Justina Ireland with art by David Messina, really does imagine what would happen if the slightly grumpy Jessica we all know and love had spent her teens as Spider-Girl—and let’s just say it’s the Jessica you love, just quippier. We have an exclusive first look at the upcoming issue and chatted with Ireland about this inventive take on two of Marvel fans’ favorite characters.

Spider-Girl Jessica Is a Little Quippier (But Don’t Expect a Spider-Man Clone

ComicBook: Jessica Jones is kind of an iconic character and, of course, Spider-Man is an iconic character. It never would have crossed my mind to put those things together but now that it’s on my radar, it sounds like the most natural thing ever. How did you approach this What If story? It feels like something I didn’t know I needed but absolutely do.

Justina Ireland: With every story I write approach it first by reading. In this case I read the original Alias run to understand the core of Jessica’s character. I did the same thing when I got to write on Amazing Spider-Man, and reading those older comics really helped me remember what I knew and loved about Spidey. With an AU I always think it’s best to work from the essence of the character and try to ignore all of the various permutations that came later. For me, everything flows from character.

When you have two characters who, in the regular universe, have such defining characteristics, how do you approach putting those stories together to create something new and unique? What’s the biggest challenge with that?

I think it’s really about understanding what people are expecting and trying to subvert that in a meaningful way. My Jessica Jones is a little more quippy than Bendis’ iteration, but she also had less tragedy in her life than the original Jessica Jones (although no hero is complete without Tragic Backstory). If I gave Jessica the exact same powers and abilities as Peter it would just be a boring retread. But by thinking about how Jessica would approach superhero-ing versus how Peter does, it was a little more fun to consider things like her look and approach to being a hero.

And the biggest challenge is always keeping to the page count. So many ideas and only so many panels. I could write an entire five issues of this if they’d let me, LOL.

What would you say was the most exciting thing about What If…? Jessica Jones (and what do you think readers will be most excited about?)

The most exciting thing is David Messina’s art and Brian Reber’s colors. They’re a lot of fun and really evoke the ‘70s inspired noir setting I was aiming for. I think people are really going to dig the aesthetic. Words are easy, art is hard and I’m thankful I’ve gotten to consistently work with such great teams.

Everything You Need to Know About What If…? Jessica Jones

Here’s how Marvel describes What If…? Jessica Jones: WHAT IF…JESSICA JONES WAS BITTEN BY THE RADIOACTIVE SPIDER? Teenage Super-Hero Sensation SPIDER-GIRL is retired. Surly and eternally miffed bartender JESSICA JONES wants nothing more than to leave that part of her life and the traumas that came with it firmly behind her. But when a ghost from her past comes back to haunt her, she finds herself unable to leave well enough alone. Has the GREEN GOBLIN returned? And if so, is an out-of-shape ex-super hero enough to stop him?

What If…? Jessica Jones goes on sale July 15th from Marvel Comics.