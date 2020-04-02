The Best Comics Quarantine Art for This Week: 4/2/2019

(Photo: Mike Mignola and Skottie Young) There are very few new comics on shelves today as many shops, distributors, and publishers remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While the absence of new issues may be disappointing, it doesn’t leave comics fans without recourse. Artists from across the energy have continued to work on future projects and many have begun posting sketches and commissions from home. While quarantine measures remain in effect, ComicBook.Com will be assembling a weekly round up of favorite new pieces posted to social media by comics artist. Each shared sketch will also include a recommendation and links for readers to further explore each artist’s work. We hope this will help fans discover new artists and find some books to order from their local comic book store. So without any further ado, here are some of our favorite sketches from the past week along with information and links on where to find more work (available today!) from these incredible comic book artists.

Ian Bertram (Photo: Ian Bertram) Ian Bertram finally appeared on many comics readers’ radar last year with the critical success of Little Bird. This dystopian vision of the future was an artistic showcase delivering violence in grueling detail and awe-inspiring locales splashed across entire pages. While the setting and mood of the story are often bleak, there’s a strong undercurrent of hope that makes it good reading for our current moment. Website Instagram

Ryan Browne (Photo: Ryan Browne) This absurdist take on the Country Bears Jamboree delivers the same sort of energy captured in almost every page of Ryan Browne’s comics. His madcap style and sense of humor is perfectly encapsulated in the pages of God Hates Astronauts—a story that defies definition and focuses on laughter over sense. It’s a delight to read and unlike any other comic book you’ve seen before. Website Twitter Instagram

Becky Cloonan (Photo: Becky Cloonan) The beautifully designed image above gives readers a sense of how Becky Cloonan approaches comic book storytelling, using focused designs to evoke powerful meanings on the page. Her mythic sensibilities are perfectly showcased by three stories in By Chance or Providence. It remains an easy entry point to the comics medium and a testament to the power of visual storytelling. Website Twitter Instagram

Gabriel Hardman (Photo: Gabriel Hardman) Gabriel Hardman drew the portrait of Toshiro Mifune above to honor the 100th anniversary of the actor’s birth. His attention to “acting” in his artwork is showcased in the quirky and surprisingly subtle comic Kinski—the story of one man’s quest to save a dog, his plans and ideas quickly going awry. Hardman’s skill in developing tension and character here will leave readers eager to seek out more of his work. Website Twitter Instagram

Lucy Knisley (Photo: Lucy Knisley) The diary entry above is a perfect example of Lucy Knisley’s cartooning in how it distills a busy moment and big idea into a succinct image. Her bibliography is filled with some of the best comics of the 21st century, but I’m often drawn back to Relish—an examination of how food is woven into our lives in manners both obvious and unexpected. It's a cozy comics read that takes time to digest and leaves you satisfied. Website Twitter Instagram

Justin Peterson (Photo: Justin Peterson) Justin Peterson is an artist and storyteller to watch. He has a knack for caricature as shown in this portrait of the most memorable new character in The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik. If you dig this drawing as much as I do, Peterson is currently accepting commissions on his site at an absolute steal of a price. Website Twitter Instagram

Paolo Rivera (Photo: Paolo Rivera) Paolo Rivera revealed this sketch related to an upcoming 8-page Vision story written and drawn by the artist. It’s exciting news, even without a release date. Any interiors drawn by Rivera are an absolute treat, which makes returning to an event comic like The Valiant such a pleasure. That particular story serves as an excellent introduction to Valiant’s superhero universe and one of the best storytellers working in comics today. Website Twitter Instagram

Roosh (Photo: Roosh) There’s a knack for anthropomorphization—providing animals with human emotions and qualities without losing what is essentially non-human—shown here and in the first volume of Kings of Nowhere. It’s a talent for distilling emotion into its essential elements that allows for impactful comics storytelling, and some fun takes on classic Pokemon starters. Website Instagram

Chris Samnee (Photo: Chris Samnee) Whenever Chris Samnee draws a Marvel character, it feels iconic. He captures both the aesthetic and character qualities that make these heroes resonate, like the flaring visor and quiet resolve of Cyclops. While the Black Widow movie may be delayed, Marvel Comics just released a complete collection of Samnee’s 12-issue run on Black Widow—a spy thriller told with impeccable style. Website Twitter Instagram

Ryan Stegman (Photo: Ryan Stegman) Something about Ryan Stegman’s work embodies the ineffable quality of cool, just take a look at his take on The Mandalorian from this week. Readers looking for adrenaline-fueled superhero comics are bound to enjoy the aggressive thrills in Absolute Carnage. It’s an event that captures the visceral fun of Spider-Man’s many symbiote adventures without many of their excessive subplots and monologues. Website Twitter Instagram

Tillie Walden (Photo: Tillie Walden) It’s difficult to summarize what makes Tillie Walden’s comics so appealing, but the image above embodies much of it beautifully—fragile human forms embodying emotions and identities as large as imagination itself. Walden has broken into the book market with some masterful graphic novels, including Spinning and On a Sunbeam, but one of her earlier comics, the love story I Love This Part, is a succinct introduction to one of comics’ most promising talents. Website Twitter Instagram

Michael Walsh (Photo: Michael Walsh) Michael Walsh displays an Immonen-esque versatility in drawing comics, adeptly moving between the ludicrous heights of superhero brawls to the most subtle of whispered exchanges. Whether or not you’ve read the reversed run on The Vision written by Tom King, it’s worth pulling out the one issue drawn by Walsh in the middle: The Vision #7. The flashback story is a tragic, self-contained love story that recontextualizes Marvel Comics canon with a more human eye. Website Twitter Instagram

Gabriel Walta (Photo: Gabriel Walta) It’s worth reading the entirety of The Vision, especially when you consider the contributions of artist Gabriel Walta. His compositions in this series and throughout his work (like in the piece above) are often striking and carry loads of storytelling weight in the sizes, shapes, and perspectives deployed in each panel. Characters rarely need to say what they’re thinking in Walta’s comics because his work makes it clear. Website Twitter Instagram