Todd McFarlane Closes Out Spawn Universe Crossover With Ultra Limited Covers (Exclusive)

The Spawn Universe has been building towards an epic collision over the past year in the pages of King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, and The Scorched, and now that collision has finally arrived in the much-anticipated The Scorched #50. That issue will also be the third and final installment of Todd McFarlane Productions’ 50/50/50 Program, which coincided with the previously released milestone 50th issues of King Spawn and Gunslinger Spawn. Now we’ve got your exclusive first look at what will be some of the most in-demand limited covers from The Scorched #50 right here, including two with McFarlane’s signature that the legendary creator won’t be signing again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Scorched #50 will have several stunning covers for its big debut, and that includes the main cover (Cover A) from the man himself, Todd McFarlane. If you prefer to see the stunning cover in all its glory and without any other Title or publishing elements, you can also find the Copy Incentive Virgin Color cover (Cover F, which is much rarer at 1:100.

If you’re looking for something more limited, there is also the 1:250 copy incentive black & white inked cover by McFarlane, and this one is also signed by Todd with a CGC Certificate. It’s also important to note that McFarlane will not sign this cover again, and the same goes for the even more limited copy incentive Raw Pencil Virgin cover (Cover H), which is 1:1000 and will not only feature McFarlane’s signature but also an original sketch inserted into the book.

50 of those orders will include sketches by McFarlane, and once those are placed, sketches will be provided by other Spawn Universe artists like Jonathan Glapion, Carlo Barberi, Brett Booth, Stephen Segovia, and Jason Shawn Alexander.

“This anniversary issue finishes up the story running through both King Spawn #50 and Gunslinger Spawn #50 and will upgrade and introduce us to a new Hellspawn villain. This story will involve one of the MAIN characters in the Spawn Universe mythology as the Rogue’s gallery of Spawn’s enemies continues to grow,” McFarlane said.

“This also marks the final installment of my Sketch incentives and the 1:1000 rare books also shipping with those sketches. The retailer incentive program has started off with a bang as King Spawn #50 increased its orders by 1,100%, so we are hoping that this is another issue that will continue the excitement that began a few months back and is running through all our 50/50/50 issues,” McFarlane said.

McFarlane also announced an exclusive private signing event to coincide with the conclusion of the 50/50/50 program, which will be hosted by CGC. International collectors can submit comics and cards for this signing until November 14th, 2025, while collectors in the United States have until December 1st, 2025, to submit. McFarlane will be signing each collectible with his full signature, and fans have the option of two event-exclusive CGC custom labels, which include a Todd McFarlane Spawn Universe label and an all-new McFarlane scroll label created by McFarlane specifically for this signing event. You can find all of the cover details for The Scorched #50 below.

Cover A by Todd McFarlane

Cover B by Puppeteer Lee (Connecting Cover

Cover C by Skottie Young (Connecting Cover)

Cover D Blank Sketch Cover

Cover E 1:50 copy incentive by Mark Spears

Cover F 1:100 copy incentive Virgin Color by Todd McFarlane

Cover G 1:250 copy incentive B&W Inked by Todd McFarlane, signed by

McFarlane with CGC Certificate (McFarlane will not sign this cover again)

McFarlane with CGC Certificate (McFarlane will not sign this cover again) Cover H 1:1000 copy incentive Raw Pencil Virgin by Todd McFarlane, signed by

McFarlane with CGC Certificate and guaranteed original sketch inserted into the

book. Fifty orders will include sketches by Todd McFarlane. Once 50 orders are

placed, all remaining sketches will be randomly provided by Spawn Universe artists:

Jonathan Glapion, Carlo Barberi, Brett Booth, Stephen Segovia, and Jason Shawn

Alexander. Sketch artist selection is random and cannot be requested. Ordering

early does not guarantee a McFarlane sketch. (McFarlane will not sign this cover

again)

The Scorched #50 will launch in comic book stores in March of 2026, and the final order cutoff for retailers will be in February of 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!