DC Debuts Its Twisted New Version of a Major Comic Villain

The Absolute Universe continues to expand and introduce more twisted versions of iconic DC Comics supervillains. In the year and a half since the Absolute line’s debut, fans have been treated to a number of unique spins on classic foes. From Absolute Flash’s Reverse-Flash to Absolute Batman’s demonic Joker, the villains of this world all have something going for them, and I’m not just talking about their designs either. The minds behind this world have updated these villains, giving many of them compelling backstories and helping us understand why they are the way they are.

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Absolute Superman has done a particularly great job of exploring several of this world’s villains. From Ra’s al Ghul’s rise to power to the horrifying events Lex Luthor just suffered, the creative team doesn’t shy away from taking risks when it comes to updating these characters for a new era. Now, Absolute Superman is starting a brand-new storyline, and it’s kicking off with the introduction of a villain fans have been itching to see. But what makes them so different from their Prime Universe counterpart? And what will it mean for the Absolute Universe going forward?

Absolute Black Adam is Here, a Techno-Magical Marvel

Absolute Superman #18 by Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval, Ulises Arreola, and Becca Carey starts with a flashback set ages ago in Ancient Egypt. Teth-Adam, a young slave, works tirelessly alongside his people for the Pharaoh. Teth-Adam has no one, but despite his small stature, he still stands up to the guards’ horrific treatment of the slaves. There’s little hope to be found among Teth-Adam’s camp. That is, until a phantom-like stranger comes to them, whispering words of a savior who will rise and change the world for the better. Not wanting to wait, Teth-Adam escapes, hoping to become this savior.

Hearing of a wizard that grants wishes living out in the sands, Teth-Adam searches high and low. Instead of a wizard, Teth-Adam is found by the Brainiac Collective, who take him into their ship. Though they couldn’t care less about Teth-Adam’s wish to make things better, the collective is interested in the rage within him. They decide to experiment on him using a mysterious relic found in a black hole, the Father Box. They use it on the boy, transforming him into something powerful, though we don’t see exactly what just yet.

In the modern-day Absolute Universe, Superman arrives at a Lazarus Corps building to stop Lois Lane from getting revenge on Talia and Ra’s al Ghul. During the encounter, Talia uses the Father Box to impair Superman. But an interruption from a masked, hammer-wielding hero allows Superman to punch the Father Box and send it flying. Unfortunately, the box makes contact with a sarcophagus that the al Ghuls have stored. A lightning bolt symbol on the crypt begins to glow, and in an instant, a hulking figure surrounded by lightning emerges, a powerful warrior calling himself King Shazam.

What Black Adam’s Arrival Means for the Absolute Universe

He can call himself King Shazam, but this is our new Black Adam. From what we can tell, he’s still got the core of what makes him work. The righteous fury, immense powers given to him by chance, and being locked away for centuries. But like the many characters in the Absolute Universe, he’s missing something, in this case, the wizard who bestowed Teth-Adam with magic powers. I’m sure whatever bastard science the Father Box did to Adam has made him incredibly powerful, but I have to wonder what this means for him, Superman, and the entire Absolute Universe.

While we know magic does indeed exist in this world, thanks to Absolute Wonder Woman, Black Adam doesn’t appear to have any such connection to the mystical. Though he generally is a powerhouse on par with Superman, it’s largely thanks to the magical nature of Black Adam’s abilities. Then again, the Father Box is what empowers King Shazam, and we know Superman is weak against the Father Box, so they’re probably more equal than we think. The one thing I can’t stop thinking about is if this is our Black Adam, what does that mean for the Absolute Shazam?

There’s nothing that outright disproves the wizard exists, only that he never passed on his magic to Teth-Adam. But Black Adam’s origin usually paves the way for Billy Batson’s eventual rise as Shazam (or the Captain, if you prefer). I could see the lack of the wizard being the biggest disadvantage for both Teth-Adam and Billy, but it’s also a huge thing to remove. I guess we’re just going to have to wait and see what other secrets King Shazam holds before finding out what it means for any future Absolute heroes.

What do you think about Absolute Black Adam/King Shazam? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!