DC Must Face The Harsh Reality of Superman’s Son (Before It’s Too Late)

It’s a sore subject among Superman fans, but we need to have a serious discussion about Jonathan Kent. Yes, I know everyone’s tossed in their two cents when it comes to the Man of Steel’s pride and joy. It seems like ever since he was aged up, Jon, more than any other member of the Superman Family, has had a tough time finding where he belongs in the DC Universe. And though he served as the DCU’s main Superman for a brief period, let’s face it, the kid’s been stagnating since his dad returned to the spotlight.

I’ll go ahead and say it right now: I thought DC had a good thing going with the Super Sons’ era Jon and still think he was aged prematurely. But I also recognise that for Jon, it’s not as simple as hitting an undo button and pretending the past six years haven’t happened. Jon’s a young adult, and the best thing for his character is to start making himself into something that allows him to truly stand out in the Superman Family. Unfortunately, it appears that DC Comics is going in the complete opposite direction.

DC Comics is Doubling Down on Making Jon Kent into Clark Kent-Lite

One thing I’ve really been liking about Superman Unlimited is how much it’s examined the big changes to the Man of Steel’s world. The Earth has been inundated with kryptonite and The Daily Planet has taken its name literally and gone global. And we see how both of those elements are impacting Jon Kent’s life in Superman Unlimited #7 by Dan Slott, Jeremy Adams, Marcelo Maiolo, and Dave Sharpe. Jon has relocated to his father’s old stomping grounds in Smallville to train with Steel and Superwoman to help the junior Superman survive against kryptonite weaponry.

Now, I have no problem with Jon in Smallville. Practically the entire Superman Family has lived there at some point. But it’s about midway through this issue when a problem starts to make itself known. Lois Lane has sent her son a hologram drone to speak with him, and she reveals that she’s added a new branch of The Daily Planet in Smallville. Why? Because Lois wants Jon to give being a reporter a shot, telling him that journalism is in his blood. Oh, and she even sends him a pair of glasses exactly like his dad’s (for some reason).

Jon reluctantly agrees to give it a shot and eventually ends up uncovering a story about a secret society of mole men under Smallville. Jon admittedly does a good job following up on leads and trusting his gut like any good reporter. The story he writes ends up on the front page, and his parents couldn’t be happier. Superman even says that this could be a future for Jon, who admits that reporting helps him feel closer to the people he’s protecting. Despite the sentimentality, I honestly think this direction is the exact opposite of what Jon needs.

Jon Kent Needs His Own Path, Not Retread Superman’s

I’ll admit I didn’t like seeing Jon aged up, and I thought it was way too early for him to take over as Superman when he did. The biggest problem with putting Jon into that role is that he never got a chance to develop who he was properly. He was just turned into a young adult and presented to the world as ‘Superman but younger’. But the problem with that is that once Clark returned to be the main Superman again, Jon’s been suffering from a lack of identity, and he’s got no real place in the world.

Now it looks like DC is making the same mistake all over again, but with Jon’s non-superhero life. Rather than give Jon his own interests and career path, they’re making him exactly like his dad. I’m not joking, they literally make him a lot more like Clark in this issue, with Lois giving her son a pair of glasses. I know he should favour his dad, but he doesn’t need to be a carbon copy of him. Jon Kent deserves more, and unless he starts getting elements that are uniquely his, he’ll never be more than just a younger Superman.

I don’t think Jon Kent is a bad character. I still like him, and I want to see him develop. But what’s best for his character is for him to give Jon things that make him his own person. Rather than give him his father’s legacy and his career, allow Jon the freedom to explore new jobs and identities. I’m not saying everything will take because it’s different, but it will give Jon a chance to be a more well-rounded character. He might not ever be Superboy again, but that doesn’t mean he has to be a Superman clone, either.

