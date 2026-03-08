DC Officially Rewrites The Joker (& It’s Exactly What He Needs)

Batman has the most iconic rogues gallery in comics, and the Joker sits at the very top of the list. The Clown Prince of Crime is easily the most recognizable and famous supervillain ever created. His white face, green hair, and purple suit are instantly recognizable to just about everyone. The Joker is Batman’s number one archnemesis, and the two of them have battled it out in just about every adaptation and medium imaginable. He’s the Dark Knight’s perfect opponent, embodying all the sick, chaotic selfishness that Batman is diametrically opposed to. The Joker has starred in most of Batman’s best stories, always pushing the hero farther than anyone else, but therein lies the Joker’s greatest strength and biggest weakness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Joker is so popular that he’s become seriously overused. The Batman waters are oversaturated with two-bit Joker storylines that are constantly trying to top the atrocities he committed last time. Frankly, the once pride and joy of DC’s villain library has become nothing more than a hack who revels in shock value and rides his own coattails. The Joker has become predictable, stale, and boring. But after years of him bogging down Batman’s comics, the Joker is finally on a new direction that could save his character. Batman (2025) #7 showed us the Joker’s brand new status quo, and it’s the most interesting the character has been in years.

The Joker’s Trip to Sanity

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

In the depths of Arkham Tower, Dr. Annika Zeller developed a device that she promised would revolutionize mental healthcare. The Crown of Storms was meant to stabilize the misaligned chemicals in people’s brains, helping balance the excessive reactions that lead to incurable mental illnesses. The Joker was the prime subject for this experimental procedure. Rechristened as Patient Ten, Zeller implanted her device and, miraculously, it worked. It brought the Joker’s brain activity in line with that of a normal person, restoring his sanity and letting him see what he was with clear eyes.

The Joker regretted his actions, constantly aware of all the pain and suffering he’d caused to countless people. He wanted nothing more than to remain in his holding tank, perfectly immobile, as punishment for his sins, but he’s still the Clown Prince of Crime, and he still hears things. When Joker heard whispers of a new villain on the block, it caught his attention. Especially when he learned the target was none other than Bruce Wayne. He managed to get a message to Batman, telling him about the plot, but that wasn’t the only reason for a meeting.

Even sane, the Joker was still the Joker, and he thought of Batman more than anything else. Through all the murder and mayhem, Batman was the one constant, the one person who always chased the Joker. In his twisted and now confused mentality, Batman was the closest thing he had to a friend. The Joker knew how lonely he was before, and wanted to offer his friendship to Batman, or at least his advice, to save him from the loneliness. The new Joker is still the same character, but this reinterpretation is the exact thing that he’s so desperately needed.

A New Joker and a Brand New Purpose

The Joker has been Gotham City’s pale monster for far too long. His reputation has gotten a little too big for his britches, so to speak, as he’s done nothing but chase the highs of better stories without understanding what made them good in the first place. Now, however, instead of rehashing the same tired scripts, the Joker is becoming something he’s never been before: a long-term ally. Obviously, Batman does not trust the Joker, nor should he. Still, if this turn to sanity stays the Joker’s status quo for the foreseeable future, then the Joker would certainly try to help Batman.

Just as he said in the issue, the Joker couldn’t ignore the movement of crime in Gotham if he wanted to. He might be a homicidal maniac, but he is a veritable genius who understands crime better than anyone else. He could prove to be a useful asset, with Batman reluctantly approaching the Joker for help while never trusting anything he’s given. It’s the ultimate recipe for tension and the worst workplace dynamic of all time, which makes it incredible. For the first time in years, I’m excited to see more of the Joker. His future storylines promise to be something we’ve never seen before, and while his return to villainy is inevitable, if this setup holds for long enough, that might just be welcome.

Batman #7 is on sale now!

What do you think of the Joker’s new direction? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!