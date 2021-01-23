Iron Man Creates His Own Symbiote Celestial

✖

Things have not been going well for Marvel's heroes in King in Black. Knull, the god of the symbiotes, darkness, and the void, finally made his way to Earth. He ripped the Sentry in half and then turned Cable and many of the other heroes into him symbiote-bonded servants. The good news is that Iron Man took away one of Knull's deadliest weapons, a Celestial, and turned the cosmic being against him. SPOILERS for King in Black #3, written by Donny Cates, drawn by Ryan Stegman, inked by JP Mayer, colored by Frank Martin, and lettered by VC's Clayton Cowles follow.

In King in Black #3, the remaining Marvel heroes concoct a last-ditch effort plan to defend Earth from Knull, who has encased the planet in a shell made of symbiote material. These efforts come after Eddie Brock, the symbiote-bonded antihero Venom, tried to turn himself over to Knull, only to be dropped to his death after learning that Knull isn't interested in him but in his son, Dylan. With Eddie dead, the heroes are doing whatever they can to fight back.

In comes Iron Man. He'd been absent from the proceedings, then showed up riding one of the symbiote dragons that Knull sent against the Earth during the first wave of his assault. Tony Stark is a smart guy, and he has a plan.

Tony isn't going to attack Knull with a dragon. He's going to merge the dragon symbiote with the symbiote that Knull wrapped around one of the Celestials he brought to Earth. Now Tony has his most giant, most powerful armor ever and is going toe-to-toe with another Celestial. Take a look below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Taking hold of the Celestial may be the moment that the tide turns for the heroes. While Tony is fighting while Dylan uses his strange powers against Knull's army, a powerful cosmic hero heads to Earth in advance of the mysterious god of light.

King in Black #3 is on sale now.