Batman: Arkham Knight Gets New Feature 11 Years After Release

A new feature for Batman: Arkham Knight has come about nearly 11 years after the game’s launch. While there have been a handful of new entries in the Batman: Arkham series over the past decade (primarily Arkham VR and Arkham Shadow), Arkham Knight remains the last game in the franchise in its traditional format. And while Rocksteady hasn’t continued supporting Arkham Knight with new content or DLC in quite some time, that hasn’t prevented those on one platform from getting a sizable new upgrade for the title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Within recent days, Batman: Arkham Knight has become the latest game to join Xbox’s Play Anywhere lineup. This means that Arkham Knight saves can seamlessly transfer from Xbox consoles to PC, allowing users to pick up their progress at any point without having to continue their playthrough on only one platform. Xbox’s focus on expanding this Play Anywhere catalog has been a major priority for the brand in recent years, primarily when it comes to new releases. As such, for Arkham Knight to have been folded into the Play Anywhere library is a pretty surprising move, even though it’s a very welcome one.

When it comes to the future of the Batman: Arkham franchise, we still don’t know exactly what it has in store. Reports and rumors have indicated that Rocksteady Studios is looking to return to making Batman games after its failure with the live-service title Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. If true, though, there’s a good chance that this new Batman title won’t see the light of day for many more years, making it a likely release on PS6 and Xbox’s upcoming Project Helix console.

For those looking to get their Batman fix in the interim, however, a new option is arriving this week. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is set to launch on May 22nd and adopts many of the same gameplay mechanics found in the Arkham franchise. Although it’s not part of the Arkham series, Legacy of the Dark Knight should scratch the itch of those longing for a new game. And if that doesn’t work for you, Batman: Arkham Knight is obviously now better than ever on Xbox and PC, making it the perfect time to replay.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!