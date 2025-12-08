One Of Marvel’s Most Powerful Superheroes Showed Why Iron Man’s Civil War Was So Foolish

While the Marvel Civil War storyline was polarizing for fans, as it had heroes fighting each other for way too long, there was an issue that showed why it was ridiculous. The original storyline stretched from 2006 to 2007 and was based around a tragic event that tore the superhero community apart. When the New Warriors accidentally caused an explosion that killed countless students at a school, the U.S. government demanded that everyone sign the Superhero Registration Act. Iron Man sided with the government, and Captain America sided with heroes expressing their freedom from government control. One hero ended up returning to put things into perspective.

Nova is a cosmic Marvel hero, and while the heroes on Earth were fighting each other in the Civil War, he was in space defending the entire universe from a multiversal threat. In Nova Vol. 2 #2, he returned to Earth and was shocked at the state of affairs.

Nova Explains Why Iron Man’s Civil War Was Foolish

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Richard Ryder is Nova, and before he was a member of the Nova Corps, he was part of the New Warriors, a young hero on Earth. That made him connected to the heroes who started the entire mess that caused the Civil War between heroes. However, when he returned and learned that the superheroes were all fighting each other, he told Iron Man why it was so foolish.

Nova had just returned to Earth for a visit to his family when Iron Man showed up with a SHIELD strike team. When he saw it was Nova, he calmed things down, and the two began to discuss what was happening. While Iron Man explained that things on Earth were bad because they had to contain the heroes and keep them under control, Nova laid out the truth for Tony Stark. See, Nova had just fought in the Annihilation war, a cosmic 2006 crossover event.

Nova looked at Iron Man and said, “Billions died. The Skrull Empire’s gone. Xandar too. Along with huge chunks of the Kree territories. Quasar died in front of my eyes. Even Thanos was killed… As commander of the United Front, I sent a warning to Earth. I sent it to the Fantastic Four, Mr. Stark.” He then explained what stopped Annihilus. “I pulled him inside out and saved the universe. What have you done lately, Tony?”

It was a massive dressing down, but this is Iron Man, so he only heard what he wanted to hear. He asked Nova to sign the Registration Act and join his side. He believed Nova could help Earth. Nova made his point abundantly clear, and Iron Man didn’t get it. Nova asked for time, and soon, he was attacked by the Thunderbolts working for the government. He then saw that Speedball had become Penance and registered to find redemption. He realized Earth was a mess and left the planet again, realizing his best course of action was off the planet.

Nova Continues To Despise These Ridiculous Wars

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Nova has never appreciated stupid wars that have no meaning, and that played out again in the recent Imperial storyline. Just as much as he hated the idea of heroes fighting each other over signing a Registration Act on Earth, while billions of people died in a war at the same time, he also found the entire idea of the Inhumans’ deception in creating a war between alien races just as disturbing.

The Inhumans caused all the alliances to battle each other by making them think they were plotting against each other, when it was all subterfuge. At the end of Imperial, Nova, Star-Lord, and Shuri learned the truth. However, Black Panther wanted it kept a secret because he was happy with the results of the war, so Shuri agreed to cover it up. Star-Lord decided he wanted to cover it up as well and took over leadership of his people after his dad’s murder. Nova was the only one disgusted by the deception that led to countless deaths, and he ended his friendship with Star-Lord before leaving by himself.

Nova has been involved in several intergalactic wars and watched billions of people die. Yet, after all that, he is also the one who seems the most moral and disgusted by the petty nature of people who want to use war to get their way. He wouldn’t accept it on Earth with Iron Man, and he wouldn’t accept it in space with his former friend, Peter Quill. It seems Star-Lord is the only hero who sees war for what it is and would rather be alone than surround himself with others who consider war nothing more than a game.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!