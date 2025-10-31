Steve Orlando Teases The End 2099 is Just The Beginning (And Marvel is Getting It’s Coolest Spider-Man Yet) (Exclusive)

The end is near for Marvel’s 2099. This December, Steve Orlando and Ibraim Roberson return to the iconic dystopian future for The End 2099, a five-issue series that will bring together not just the whole 2099 timeline but other iconic heroes as well from across the Marvel multiverse to fight Abyssus, a horrifying fusion of a Knull-infected Galactus that puts the heroes in a fight for the very survival of the universe. The stakes have never been higher, or more exciting: a surprising hero is coming as well, Spider-Man 3099.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The End 2099 is poised to be a massive and exciting event and it’s one that fans should get excited for. ComicBook spoke with Orlando about the upcoming series and he teased that the event pose some big questions for the heroes in the fight against Abyssus as well as see some very cool characters make their appearance — and Spider-Man 3099 might just be the coolest character yet, and he’s the start of something big.

The End 2099 Will See The Return of Some Epic Marvel Characters (Including Mayday Parker)

ComicBook: There is a lot about The End 2099 that is intriguing but one of the most interesting might just be the challengers that have been announced, like House of M’s Wanda Maximoff. How did you settle on which characters from Marvel’s extensive history to bring into this?

Steve Orlando: It’s all about the challenges to our cast! You select an antagonist or rival based on what they challenge about your lead–that’s the key above all. Story and character always lead the decisions above anything else. Then, you hone in on the most exciting pairings within that field. In the case of House of M’s Wanda, she was chosen to mirror Strange 2099–they’re both characters with similar goals, but the methods differ, the boundaries differ. Both would move heaven and earth to protect their people–but the difference rests in how, it rests in where their red lines might be. And when it comes to the Abyssal Warriors and the heroes of 2099–there’s an inherent moral question in play. 2099 is but one reality–if its heroes lose, it will be consumed. But the Abyssal Warriors each come from a different reality–they’re the sole hero for their entire universe. If they lose, EACH of their realities will fall. So, who is willing to risk what? In the triage of multiversal destruction, who are the real heroes? To carry the pair–Strange 2099 and Wanda likely would have different answers to that question, not to mention the vast power to back themselves up.

Which of these characters from the rest of the Marvel multiverse was your favorite to bring in?

Surprising few, you already hit on a big one. It’s been very fun to work with the House of M version of Wanda–but that’s not all! The Byrne/Claremont Era Cyclops and Phoenix have been a blast to mash up against 2099’s very different Cyclops and Phoenix. And for someone who followed the series when I was younger, it’s great anytime Mayday Parker makes an appearance.

A New Spider-Man Brings Hope… and Cool New Powers, Too

We’re getting Spider-Man 3099 with The End 2099. What can you tease about this seriously cool-looking new character?

Spider-Man 3099 takes the heroic fight to a whole new era! If 2099 is cyberpunk or Blade Runner, 3099 is hard science-fiction or Foundation. In Spider-Man 3099’s time, the Incorporated Cartels control just about everything right down to the food, the water, and history itself. So, while Miguel O’Hara grew up knowing about the last heroic age and the adventures of Peter Parker, Spider-Man…Spider-Man 3099 has no idea about the eras that came before him. He believes he’s the first Spider-Man right up until he meets Miguel in our series. But some things are eternal, like parallel evolution. Spider-Man 3099 is a symbol of hope, he fights for the little guy–even if that fight is all but a world war in his time. He’s the fulcrum working to tilt his world back to the side of freedom. Much like Miguel O’Hara in 2099, Spider-Man 3099 is the start of something. And while he’s got most of the classic spider powers, he’s got some new ones, too! His body itself is an engine, able to synthesize custom venoms delivered by his stingers. Like Peter, like Miguel, he puts the common man first. But in the world of 3099–that makes you public enemy number one.

What would you say is the most surprising thing about The End 2099 that you can tease (without spoilers!) that you think fans are going to really enjoy?

I’ve got to say, the fire between Abyssus and Mephisto has been killer to create. Abyssus himself has been a rich character–while the mash up of Galactus and Knull was always going to be fun, it’s become a lot more than that. It’s been a chance to contrast to the two ancient forces and really explore the complexity of someone like Galactus. While Knull lives for the void, Galactus was and is a scientist first. As he says in our debut–he once served a purpose. Now, he serves only Knull. But someone like Galactus is never down, and never subservient, for long. And that’s before we get to his new herald! This series has given us a chance to present round two of one of our favorite pairings from Conquest 2099–the Silver Surfer versus Dracula! But now, as Bloodwielder, Dracula is empowered by the power cosmic…and he’s a force like never before. But does Dracula ever truly take orders either?

If you had to describe The End 2099 in five words or less, what would you say?

I can do it in five words, sure! And I can side-quote SMASHING PUMPKINS while I do it– the end is the beginning.

Get a First Look at Covers For The End 2099 #3!

While The End 2099 is just getting started, ComicBook also has a first look at the covers for the third issue of the miniseries. The covers feature art by David Marquez, Ken Lashley, and Francesco Manna. Issue #3 is set to go on sale on February 25. In the issue, “the heroes of 2099 are on the run from the Abyssal Warriors, enemies pulled from across reality and infected by Knull with Symbiote seeds! In a war of magic and telekinesis will. House of M Scarlet Witch defeat post-Dark Phoenix Jean Grey?! As the stakes rise, all hope rests on the Spider-Men of 2099 and 3099…not to mention, Mephisto and his former herald…Silver Surfer 2099!”

The End 2099 goes on sale from Marvel Comics on December 10th.