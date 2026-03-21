The Bat-Family’s Most Underrated Hero Is Back and Better Than Ever (And She’s Fighting DC’s Biggest Threat)

The Batman Family is one of the most popular and best-established groups of superheroes in the world. They protect Gotham City and beyond with their wits, impossible skills, bottomless arsenal of crime-fighting tools, and presence that can strike fear into all the superstitious and cowardly. The biggest names are, of course, the core Family members such as Batman, Robin, and Batgirl, but it’s also filled with some of DC’s most underrated names. Even though she’s likely one of the last core members to be remembered, Batwoman remains one of Gotham’s best defenders. Kate Kane has always been overlooked, but she’s back and better than ever in a brand new series.

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Kate is Batman’s cousin, but her path to crime-fighting was all her own. When she was twelve, Kate, her mother, and her twin sister, Beth, were kidnapped by the Religion of Crime. This cult was created by Darkseid’s followers and dedicated to spreading the gospel of evil on Earth. Kate was rescued, but her mother died, and Beth was presumed dead. Unknown to everyone, Beth was raised by the Religion of Crime, becoming their dark leader known as Alice. Now, Batwoman, Alice, and the Religion of Crime are back and raised to a whole new level in Batwoman (2026).

An Inglorious Return to Form

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The issue began with a broken Kate in an institution in Greece. The doctor tried to get her to open up about her past, but Kate kept saying that everything was pointless. Dr. Sidaris wanted to dig into the trauma surrounding Beth’s supposed death, and Kate remembered the last time she saw her. It wasn’t when they were children, but just weeks ago, when Alice tried to set off an Apokoliptian Fire Pit and murder millions. Batwoman stopped her, but they both went tumbling over a cliff. Seemingly, Beth died once again, and Kate was left alone with a shattered body and spirit.

While Dr. Sidaris wanted to help Kate, the Religion of Crime still had their eyes on her and had nowhere near her best interests at heart. Their spy in the facility reported Kate’s state, and the heads of the cult debated going after her tonight. Their chosen herald of Darkseid’s Anti-Life philosophy was dead, but they could use Kate to fulfill their prophecy. Two of them wanted to capture her immediately, but Mr. Gores said they needed her to accept her role willingly. Of course, none of them got what they wanted, as a bright red spotlight shaped like a bat blinded them. Batwoman stood on their windowsill and taunted them, saying to come and get her.

Batwoman Versus the Followers of King Omega

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

It might have seemed like Kate was down and out, but Batwoman was simply deep undercover. It’s a good thing she’s in top form, too, because her enemies are badder than ever before. Batwoman is no stranger to the Religion of Crime, but much like their evil master, they have been seriously upgraded. For one, Earth was completely transformed into a new Apokalips during DC K.O., and the single Fire Pit must be far from the only technology they pilfered during that time. Darkseid is more powerful than ever, and given that he almost won, the Religion of Crime is surely more dedicated than ever to preaching his message. A fire’s been lit under them, and when cults get desperate, everyone suffers.

The All-In era’s overarching storyline was unraveling the mysteries of Darkseid’s death and the Absolute Universe. The Next Level era is continuing that. DC’s heroes know what Darkseid’s plan is, but they need to find a way to stop him before he returns and wipes everything out. The Religion of Crime could easily play a massive role in setting the stage for Darkseid’s return. This is the perfect pipeline to elevate Batwoman to a much grander role than ever before. She’s always been around a C or B-Tier character in terms of popularity, but this is the perfect storyline to make her vital to DC’s future and finally give her the spotlight she deserves.

Batwoman (2026) #1 is on sale now!

What kind of adventure do you think Batwoman is in for? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!