Most Powerful Versions of the Batman Family Heroes, Ranked

The Batman Family is composed of the greatest collection of fighters and detectives that the DC Universe will ever see. Although the vast majority of them do not have superpowers, they have long since established themselves as some of the greatest and most dangerous heroes around. They hit far above their weight class with nothing more than grit, skills, and an arsenal of crime-fighting toys. Of course, with as popular as these heroes are, they appear in more stories than just about anyone else. With that many appearances, it’s only natural that the famously powerless heroes would one day gain superpowers. Almost all of them have, and it’s always been a blast.

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Almost every Bat-Family member has had a massive power boost at one point or another. Today, we’re going to take a look at the most powerful and amped-up versions of each member and rank them by raw power. To avoid this list being excessively long and listing small boosts that never did much, we’re only counting the greatest power-up for each mantle. So, only one for Batman, one for Robin, one for Batgirl, and so on. We’re also only counting big power boosts that significantly changed things. With all that said, these are the strongest versions of the Bat-Family heroes, ranked.

6) Brainiac Oracle

After Brainiac attempted to use Barbara Gordon as his new host, even though he was stopped, his techno-organic virus left her changed. Barbara was able to directly interface with machines, bending them to her will. Oracle was already the greatest computer expert in the world, and with the added ability to control machines with her mind, her reach expanded exponentially. What she once had to type across several minutes, she could do in an instant. This was practically a jump from stone-age weaponry to the first rifle. There were no machines that could keep her out before, but with this upgrade, Oracle could control everything she set her mind to with a fraction of the effort, which freed her up to focus on causing even more damage.

5) Green Lantern Red Hood

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During Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Justice League was killed and placed in timelines where their greatest desires came true, though they lacked the Justice League and each other. In John Stewart’s, a group of elite Green Lanterns known as the Watchtower, composed of Earth’s heroes, protected the world. Jason Todd might not have had much panel time, but he was a member, and that says a lot. He wasn’t just a Green Lantern. He was one of the best. This meant Jason could form anything he wanted with his ring, and he was at least at the proficiency level of someone like Killowag. Power Rings are the most powerful weapons in the universe, and in Jason’s hands, he had an infinite arsenal to blast everything apart.

4) Post-Resurrection Robin

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After Damian Wayne was killed, Batman revived him with the Chaos Shard, a crystallized piece of the Anti-Life Equation. This process granted him incredible powers similar to Superman’s, including flight, strength, invulnerability, and heat vision. Damian fought alongside the Justice League, tanking hits that even knocked the wind out of the Captain. He easily kept up with and even outperformed Superman and Wonder Woman. These three Leaguers are at the highest tier of power you can be at, and yet Damian stood right alongside them. These powers only lasted for a few days, but in that time, Damian was practically unstoppable.

3) Neron-Powered Nightwing

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The Devil Neron wanted to kidnap a small girl, but when the Titans got in his way, he tried to tempt Nightwing. He gifted Nightwing with all the powers of a Kryptonian and a connection to the Speed Force, which is one of the most powerful combinations in existence. Granted, just being given access to those abilities doesn’t make one as fast as the Flash or as strong as Superman. In fact, when Nightwing shook Superman’s hand, he could tell the hero was still holding back. Still, even if he was gifted only ninety percent of their power, and the abilities only last two hours, he was still one of the most powerful heroes in the universe.

2) Shazam Batgirl

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In the DCeased universe, Anti-Life zombies killed most of the world’s heroes, including the Marvel Family. On a mission to retrieve the Wizard’s Staff, the surviving heroes ran into a turned Captain Marvel Jr., and Cassandra Cain grabbed the staff. Thanks to her pure heart, she was granted the powers of Shazam and easily dispatched the zombified threat. Batgirl is already the world’s greatest fighter, but throwing the powers of one of maybe three superheroes who can physically match Superman into the mix makes her the most dangerous person alive. Cass controlled the full power of Earth’s Mightiest Mortal, and with that, there was nobody she couldn’t lay out flat.

1) Darkest Knight

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The only thing more powerful than the gods is the monster that absorbed their mother. The Darkest Knight was born when the Batman Who Laughs’ mind was transferred into the body of a Bruce Wayne who recreated Doctor Manhattan’s incident. Armed with the power to change reality at his whim, he also absorbed all the Anti-Crisis Energy the heroes gathered and killed Perpetua, adding her strength to his own. The Darkest Knight was creating and destroying entire universes on a whim, throwing planets around like baseballs. His control over reality and raw strength were so great that he could have killed the Hands, the creators of the DC Omniverse. He’s the strongest version of Batman there’s ever been, and one of the strongest villains, period.

Which Bat-Family member would you love to see get superpowers next? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!