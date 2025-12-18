The DCEU’s Most Underrated Hero Just Got A Stunning Power Upgrade That Replaces An Entire Hero Team

One of the best heroes in the DCEU gets a hell of a moment in the spotlight. Right now, the DC Universe’s biggest heroes and villains are in the fight of their lives as the tournament of the year continues to dazzle readers everywhere. With Darkseid close to conquering the past, present, and future of the DCU, numerous DC icons are competing in a tournament to gain cosmic power on par with the despotic New God. After two issues, the main DC K.O. series has taken a break to showcase numerous one-on-one fights in the tourney’s second round.

“All Fight Month”, as it’s known, is a special initiative composed of various tie-ins and specials that allow the second round match-ups to be seen in full. We’ve already gotten such amazing fights as Superman battling Captain Atom and Aquaman taking on Hawkman. Now we get to see one notable hero who was once a major part of the DCEU compete for a shot at phenomenal cosmic power. And to show they’re serious about taking it all, they’re busting out an armor that effectively replaces an entire beloved superhero team.

Cyborg’s ‘Titanic’ Form Uses Every Titan’s Power in Battle

In Titans #30 by John Layman and Pete Woods, it’s machine vs. nature as Swamp Thing goes head-to-head with Cyborg. Neither side is holding back here, and though these heroes have a past together, both of them know what’s at stake. So they go at it as brutally as they can. Swamp Thing makes a valiant effort, but the first round goes to Cyborg, who dispatches the elemental with a combination of fire, sonic waves, and powerful ultraviolet light. As is the case with round two fights, both fighters are allowed to choose a new form for the next fight.

Unfortunately, Cyborg doesn’t choose a new form, confident he can do this on his own. Swamp Thing takes another approach, taking on a red appearance (technically, Alec Holland’s old form). Unlike the previous round, Swamp Thing’s power is more concentrated and potent. Swamp Thing gets into Cyborg’s head by making him doubt that he can win this by himself. And that doubt gives Swamp Thing just enough time to destroy Cyborg with digestive acids. Only one fight remains, and Swamp Thing’s words inspire Cyborg to pick out a very unique form in the final battle.

Swamp Thing duplicates into an army and surrounds Cyborg to emphasize how alone the hero is. But Cyborg’s new ‘Titanic’ form proves otherwise. Cyborg reveals that this form has the power of every Titan, from Starfire’s starbolts to Raven’s shadow magic and even Arsenal’s trick arrows and Nightwing’s escrima sticks. This form reminds Cyborg of who he’s fighting for and who are always with him, even if only in spirit. Satisfied that Vic has found his inner strength, he allows Cyborg to take him out, allowing the Titan to advance to the third round of the competition.

The Titanic Form isn’t Just Powerful, It’s a Tribute

I can’t say I’m surprised Vic had a form like this squirreled away. The guy is a tech genius, and I can imagine that he figured at some point that he might need to have the abilities or weaponry of every Titan at his disposal. It’s a shame not see it have any speedster or water powers as a reference to Flash or Tempest, but to be fair, it only showed up for a few pages. Also, the true power of the Titanic form isn’t its abilities or weaponry, but what it means to Cyborg.

Cyborg got overconfident that he could do this by himself, and that overconfidence led to an inner crisis when he realized he might have to do this by himself. But as every Titans fan knows, even when the team isn’t physically together, they’re bound in spirit. The Titanic armor is indeed powerful, but what it really does for Victor is remind him of his chosen family. And when you have that kind of support behind you, you’d be surprised what you can do or what obstacles you can overcome.

I don’t know if we’ll be seeing the Titanic form again anytime soon. Hopefully, we will, because that’s got some serious storytelling potential. But what’s important to remember is that Cyborg forged this form not to replace his allies, but to keep them close to his heart. For Cyborg to keep advancing, he’s going to have to take out more allies and heroes. But as long as he’s got something like the Titanic form, Cyborg knows his best friends are with him all the way.

