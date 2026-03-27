Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Zordon Just Received A Massive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Upgrade

While the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers‘ main team of Rangers is iconic, equally as iconic is their leader and mentor, Zordon. Zordon has led the team through the worst of times and the best of times, which is even more impressive when you consider he’s confined to a giant tube. Things have changed though, as Zordon just received a massive upgrade thanks to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

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The final team-up between the Power Rangers and the Turtles has likely taken place in the pages of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5, but the series went out with an epic finale, and part of that finale was Zordon managing to reconfigure Krang’s robotic body to be his new external home. Not only did he shock everyone by being alive, but his new body allows him to be on the battlefield right along the Rangers, and it looks awesome to boot. You can check out Jordan’s new suit in the post below.

Zordon Krang Edition Might Be The Coolest Zordon Yet

Over the years, we’ve had several versions of Zordon outside of his original Mighty Morphin version, both from the comics and the films. While Zordon has had an exoskeleton in the past to be able to move around, it was never this version, and it’s awesome to see Zordon causing havoc in Krang’s old suit.

We actually get to see that play out in the book’s final battle, and in the most surreal of ways. That’s because Zordon is part of the Technodrome attack team, and he’s fighting side by side with a White Ranger version of Splinter. That’s a wild sentence to write, but it looks even cooler in action, as they both obliterate an army of Putties on their path to take on Lord Zedd and Shredder, who have also received a Morphin Grid upgrade.

Even with getting one of his arms ripped off, Zordon is still able to turn the tide alongside Splinter, and Splinter is able to use Saba to absorb Shredder and Zedd’s Morphin abilities back to the grid.

This isn’t the first time Zordon has had a robotic suit, as during the Eltarian War in the comics, Zordon had a pretty slick-looking battle suit. During that series, fans also had the chance to see a younger Zordon on Eltar, and in the 2017 Power Rangers Reboot, fans got to see a younger Zordon during his time as the Red Ranger.

Still, even compared to those, having Zordon in Krang’s battle robot is just too cool not to steal the show, and it’s one of the many amazing mashups we’ve had in the three crossovers between these characters over the past few years.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5 is in comic stores now

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