The Walking Dead Creator and Superman Artist Are Taking Over Transformers

The Transformers comic book series is changing up its creative team with some big-name talent. The collaboration between Hasbro, Skybound, and Image Comics has resulted in the two-time Eisner Award-winning Transformers. The comic takes place in Skybound’s Energon Universe, which also consists of Void Rivals and G.I. Joe titles. Daniel Warren Johnson launched Transformers as the writer and artist, and he was later joined by Jorge Corona on art. Together with colorist Mike Spicer and letterer Rus Wooton, they’ve guided Transformers through 24 issues, but Transformers #25 begins a new era, and a new era calls for an even bigger creative team.

The new creative team for Transformers #25 features writer Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead, Void Rivals) and artist Dan Mora (Justice League Unlimited, Superman). They join current series colorist Mike Spicer (Stillwater, Murder Falcon) and letterer Rus Wooton (G.I. JOE, Void Rivals) on the oversized 25th issue on October 8th. A perfect jumping-on point for new readers, Issue #25 will also feature a story from Kirkman and current series artist Jorge Corona (Ain’t No Grave).

“Holy smokes, I’m writing a Transformers comic!” said Kirkman. “I’ve been so invested in this series since the beginning. I’ve marveled at what Daniel Warren Johnson and Jorge Corona have brought to some of my all-time favorite characters. When Daniel’s run came to an end, I could stand on the sidelines no more! I just had to get in the ring! It’s a tremendous honor to be a small part of the legacy of these amazing characters. This world has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. I can’t wait for everyone to see what the legendary Dan Mora and I are cooking up!”

Along with creating The Walking Dead and Invincible, Kirkman is also writing Void Rivals, a part of the larger Energon Universe and featuring characters from Transformers. Dan Mora quickly made a name for himself on books like Klaus, Once & Future, and Power Rangers, before moving to DC to illustrate Detective Comics, Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, Superman, and Justice League Unlimited.

“I’ve been a huge Transformers fan ever since I can remember, so it’s been a real thrill to come aboard the series with the equally thrilling Robert Kirkman,” said Dan Mora. “I’ve also been a huge fan of Daniel Warren Johnson and Jorge Corona, and what they’ve done on this title has literally been out of this world. Drawing my favorite Autobots and Decepticons brings me back to all of the fun I had playing with them as a kid, so I hope to add my own spark to their legacy and can’t wait for fans to see what Robert and I have been toying with for the Energon Universe next!”

“Robert Kirkman and Dan Mora on TRANSFORMERS?! Talk about a dream come true,” noted Executive Editor Ben Abernathy. “I think everyone’s going to have their minds blown once they read what these two geniuses are cooking up!”

Titles in the Energon Universe include Void Rivals by writer Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead), artist Conor Hughes (White Ash, The Game), and colorist Patricio Delpeche (The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country) and G.I. JOE by writer Joshua Williamson (Superman, Dark Ride), artist Andrea Milana (Cobra Commander), and colorist Lee Loughridge (Universal Monsters: The Mummy).

TRANSFORMERS #25

Written by Robert Kirman

Art by Dan Mora, Mike Spicer and Rus Wooton

TRANSFORMERS #25 Cover A by David Nakayama

TRANSFORMERS #25 Cover B by Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer

TRANSFORMERS #25 Cover C (1:10 Copy Incentive) by Jorge Corona & Mike Spicer

TRANSFORMERS #25 Cover D (1:25 Copy Incentive) by Kael Ngu

TRANSFORMERS #25 Cover E (1:50 Copy Incentive) by Dan Mora & Andres Juarez

TRANSFORMERS #25 Cover F (1:100 Copy Incentive) (Foil) by Jae Lee & June Chung

TRANSFORMERS #25 Cover G Blank Sketch Cover (Autobot)

TRANSFORMERS #25 Cover H Blank Sketch Cover (Decepticon)

TRANSFORMERS #25 Cover I (Foil) by David Nakayama ($5.99)

TRANSFORMERS #25 Cover J (Foil Mask Cover) (Optimus Prime) by John Amor & Andres Juarez ($5.99)

TRANSFORMERS #25 Cover K Battle Damage Die Cut Cover by Leonardo Romero ($6.99)

ON SALE OCTOBER 8, 2025

The Energon Universe will never be the same as the Autobots and Decepticons begin the most surprising new chapter in their war on Earth.

Optimus Prime and the remaining Autobots must join forces with unlikely allies in order to protect their adopted planet. But Prime’s next challenge lies closer to home than he ever imagined. And what is the fate of the Decepticons?

Are you excited to check out Transformers #25 on October 8th? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!