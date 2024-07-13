GI Joe and Transformers’ Energon Comics Dominate Image’s Top 10 for June

The Energon Universe hit the ground running and hasn’t looked back since, delivering several acclaimed Transformers and G.I. Joe solo series before the recent announcement of a new G.I. Joe team book. The train shows no signs of stopping anytime soon either, as in the most recent Image Comics Top 10 report for June, four Energon Universe books made the Top 10 Comics list, and they made up the first four spots in the list. Meanwhile, in the Top 10 Books list (Direct and Book Market), G.I. Joe led the charge as well. It’s an impressive showing across the board, and you can check out both full top 10 lists below.

At the top of the Comics list were the two newest additions to the G.I. Joe line in Destro #1 (by Dan Watters, Andrei Bressan, and Adriano Lucas) and Scarlett #1 (by Kelly Thompson, Marco Ferrari, and Lee Loughridge). That was followed up by Transformers #9 and Void Rivals #10, and even though it’s not part of the Energon Universe, G.I. Joe still racked up another win with G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #307. Just outside of the top 5 was Misery #1 by Todd McFarlane and Szymon Kudranski, and you can find the full top 10 below.

TOP 10 COMICS (Direct Market)

#1 DESTRO #1

#2 SCARLETT #1

#3 TRANSFORMERS #9

#4 VOID RIVALS #10

#5 GI JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #307

#6 MISERY #1

#7 SPAWN #354

#8 UNIVERSAL MONSTERS’ CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES #3

#9 GEIGER #3

#10 ROOK: EXODUS #3

On the Top 10 Books list, it was still Yo Joe all the way with Duke Vol. 1 by Joshua Williamson (Superman) and Tom Reilly (The Thing, Ant-Man) taking the number 1 spot. The top five also features big collections like Geiger Deluxe Edition Vol. 1 Hardcover, Phantom Road, Vol. 2, HACK/SLASH: Back to School, and more. The Dead Lucky Vol. 2 hit right outside the top five as well, and you can check out the full Top 10 Books list below

TOP 10 BOOKS (Direct & Book Market)

#1 DUKE, VOL. 1 TP

#2 GEIGER DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1 HC

#3 HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL TP

#4 PHANTOM ROAD, VOL. 2 TP

#5 PETROL HEAD, VOL. 1 TP

#6 THE DEAD LUCKY, VOL. 2 TP

#7 BLOODRIK TP

#8 OUR BONES DUST TP

#9 GRIZ GROBUS TP

#10 1949 HC

Which books did you pick up from Image’s Top 10 lists? You can talk all things comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!