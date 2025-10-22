Transformers/GI Joe’s Energon Universe is Getting an Animated Series

The adult animation world is fit to bursting with perfect examples of comedic series and more mature fare to help bring animation to a new level. Adult-oriented animated series like Rick And Morty, Hazbin Hotel, Helluva Boss, Invincible, and more have carved out a new path for viewers. In a surprising twist, a universe that was first forged as a world for kids to enjoy is getting an adult-oriented makeover as the Energon Universe is coming to the screen. Skybound’s take on both the Transformers and G.I. Joe has been confirmed to receive an animated series of its own, and we have the details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As announced by the outlet Deadline, Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment is teaming up with Hasbro Entertainment for the adult-animated series, currently titled “Energon Universe.” While a streaming service and/or channel has yet to be confirmed to house the upcoming series, a showrunner has been chosen to bring this tale to the screen. Joe Henderson has worked on some major television series in the past, writing shows such as Lucifer, White Collar, Almost Human, Graceland, and 11.22.63, to name a few. As promised in the announcement, the Autobots, Decepticons, G.I. Joe, and Cobra are set to play major roles here as they did in the comics.

Why The Energon Universe Works So Well

Skybound

The Energon Universe first began in 2023 with the stealth series dubbed Void Rivals, a Skybound comic that initially didn’t bill itself as taking place in the world of Transformers and G.I. Joe. Ever since this debut, both Transformers and G.I. Joe have received their own comic book series, with characters like Duke, Cobra Commander, Scarlet, Destro, and others receiving their own stories. While the Joes and the Autobots have had some interactions, an official crossover event has yet to take place, leaving us to wonder how the animated material might handle the universe’s story.

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Skybound’s Robert Kirkman, who revealed that the creation of the Energon Universe wasn’t always a done deal. During out conversation, Kirkman shared details regarding the universe’s origins, “It’s not like Hasbro came to us or anything, Hasbro was going to other publishers, and publishers were putting presentations together. We were scrambling because we didn’t know it was available. We came in at the last minute, put together a presentation, and went all-out. We got lucky enough to secure the rights. I feel like it’s working, and it’s a passion project for all of us. We’re excited to work in this universe. There’s not much business planning with all this; it’s very much creative and fun first.”

Ironically enough, it is possible that we could see Transformers’ voice actors making a comeback for this series, considering Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen, lent his talents to Kirkman’s Invincible series. While not confirmed, it would make sense that Kirkman would ask Cullen to reprise the role, along with some of the original voice actors for both original animated series.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!